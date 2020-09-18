Chengdu Hi-tech Zone: Attracting Trendsetters from All Over the World for a "Trendy Idea • Mountain Community" in the Park City

Chengdu, a park city under the snow-capped mountain, is about to witness the birth of a unique area with the integration of "mountain" and "water" that will attract global trendsetters.

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18, the urban design plan of Qilong Innovation Park in Qilong Area of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone was released. According to the design, Qilong Innovation Park will be constructed with the integration of eight characteristic spatial ideas including green ring belt, terraced fields, water reservation, landscape residence, main streets, and small lanes to create an innovative community of "Trendy Idea • Mountain Community". It will adopt a 3+X industrial system based on headquarters economy industry, cultural innovation industry, urban service industry and urban leisure agriculture, and realize a new industrial community incorporating ecology, green life, intensive development, sharing and cultures.