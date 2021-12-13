Chengdu Creativity & Design Week: Global Creative Works Solicitation for Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards 2022

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Awarding Ceremony and Night of Design for the 8th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week's Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards 2021 was held on the evening of December 9. Awards presented at this event cover five categories, namely, industry, fashion, cultural tourism, digital field and spatial creative design, and include three special awards of "Oriental Fashion: Chinese Elegant Style", "Happy Tianfu: Gifts from Chengdu" and "New Consumption Scene Design." There are 200 award-winning works in total. After the awarding ceremony, a new session of Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards has been launched immediately, heralding the starting of global work solicitation for the Awards 2022 from January 1, 2022. Those who are interested in participating in this competition can log in to the award entry system via https://gptcda.cdcdw.com.cn/. They will be qualified after the materials they have filled in as required have been approved.