Chemetall® Limited announces office move to Napier House, Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

Napier House, the new home of Chemetall Limited, has been redesigned and reflects BASF's office interiors. The main floor exhibits an open floor design enabling teams across other departments to engage, and cultivate an environment conducive to collaboration. In particular, the new "break out area" is an ideal space for employees to come together for meetings, refreshments, and company events. The facility is also inclusive of conference rooms dedicated for departmental meetings. "The workspace was designed to meet modern work practices.The fully optimized office layout will help increase productivity and efficiency," explains Jason Bird, Chemetall Quality manager, who led the office transition project.

The newly designed laboratory located on the ground floor offers: dye penetrant testing, a "wet lab" to process and test customer's products and panels, salt spray cabinets, and a powder coating room. The laboratory includes new testing equipments to meet customer demands and cater to current and future testing requirements. The SEM room is now open for customers to view images of the sample surfaces treated with Chemetall' s pre-treatment product portfolio.

"The new workspace provides significant opportunity for the fusion of all departments and functions. It encourages greater employee communication and facilitates knowledge sharing between the teams," Managing Director, Wayne Brown commented.

"Our newly enhanced facility not only fits the modern concept of collaborative workspace; it demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement in technology, safety and quality of our production sites to drive sustainable solutions in a close, partnership-based cooperation with our customers."- Christophe Cazabeau.

