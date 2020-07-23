CHEMEON promotes Science and Business Executives

Dr. Sjon Westre named Senior Vice President of Technology, and Jason Kerver promoted to Vice President of Administration

MINDEN, Nevada, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEON® Surface Technology, a global leader in corrosion protection chemistry and innovation, has promoted two of its key executives in order to further strengthen the company going forward and to recognize their valued and exceptional work for CHEMEON's customers.

Dr. Sjon Westre, a leading subject matter expert on the development and commercialization of hexavalent chromium-free corrosion protection chemistries, is named Senior Vice President of Technology from vice president. Since 2016, Dr. Westre's recent patents include CHEMEON eTCP® "Dyed Trivalent Chromium Conversion Coatings and Methods of Using Same" (U.S. Pat. No. 10,533,254) and CHEMEON's "pH Stable Trivalent Chromium Coating Solutions" (U.S. Patent No. 10,400,338).

"Dr. Westre has been instrumental in the MIL-SPEC certification, scale-up formulation, and commercialization of our CHEMEON TCP-HF® hexavalent free chemistries," says Dr. Madylon Meiling, Chief Executive Officer of the company. "The use of these products by the military, prime contractors, OEMs and metal finishers came as a result of extraordinary research and development supported by the team of PhD scientists and chemists that Dr. Westre has assembled."

Jason Kerver was promoted to Vice President Administration from manager of operations, a position he has held since 2013. Since 1999, Mr. Kerver has been an integral part of the CHEMEON administrative team, and is responsible for the development and customization of CHEMEON's robust and efficient Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and IT infrastructure.

"Mr. Kerver played a critical role in developing the global logistics and manufacturing process for CHEMEON which allows for seamless ordering and timely delivery of our products and services to distributors and customers," Dr. Meiling says. "Customers across North America and throughout the world benefit from the system Mr. Kerver has implemented. It provides customers with their selected chemistries in a most effective and efficient manner."

Ted Ventresca, President and Chief Operating Officer of CHEMEON, says, "The promotion of Dr. Westre and Mr. Kerver represent CHEMEON's continued commitment to innovation and customer service, and recognition of the internal talent that represents CHEMEON 's global expansion of our game-changing products and services."

"Dr. Westre and Mr. Kerver deserve this recognition as they exemplify the professional and personal approach to the scientific and business-based solutions CHEMEON provides to our partners and customers," says Mr. Ventresca.

About CHEMEON

CHEMEON® Surface Technology is a global leader in advanced, environmentally responsible, surface engineering solutions including patented CHEMEON eTCP® conversion coating and anodic seal that provides a distinct color for visual verification that your parts are coated and protected. CHEMEON is also licensed by the US Navy to manufacture and provide MIL-SPEC (MIL-DTL 81706 and MIL DTL 5541F) Trivalent Chromium Pre- Treatment; CHEMEON TCP-HFÒ (Hexavalent Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray) and CHEMEON TCP-HF Touch Up Pen. CHEMEON's patented and proprietary chemistries include CHEMEON TCP-NP® (NoPrep) and patented zero chrome CHEMEON 0CP- 6800. CHEMEON also provides a full line of anodizing pre and post treatments, additives, dyes, custom R&D, consulting and university level training.

