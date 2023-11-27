HYDERABAD, India and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal , a leading technology solutions provider, proudly announces the appointment of Nanda Padmaraju as the Chief Operating Officer. With over 25 years of global IT experience, Nanda brings a wealth of expertise to steer Narwal's strategic growth, emphasizing customer centricity, operational efficiency and innovation.

Charting Growth Horizons: Nanda Padmaraju Joins Narwal as Chief Operating Officer

In his new role, Nanda will drive Narwal's business strategy to align with industry trends and market demands. Leveraging his operational prowess, honed through successful global subsidiary setups, he aims to optimize efficiency through streamlined processes and best practices. Nanda's emphasis on client relationship management is pivotal for Narwal's growth. Committed to customer satisfaction, he will focus on nurturing partnerships, securing repeat business, and expanding the client base. His global business scaling experience will support Narwal's expansion initiatives, identifying new markets for sustained growth.

A proponent of team building and positive work culture, Nanda aims to attract top talent aligning with the company's strategic objectives. In the dynamic tech landscape, his role in fostering innovation involves leveraging emerging technologies and guiding the adoption of cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers. Nanda's financial acumen will play a crucial role in driving Narwal's financial management practices, including budgeting, cost optimization, and aligning financial strategies with growth objectives.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at Narwal. Together with the talented teams at Narwal, we will prioritize client satisfaction, expand our reach in new markets, and build a positive work culture. I am committed to steering Narwal towards new heights and contributing significantly to its continued success." - Nanda Padmaraju , COO, Narwal.

Raj Kanuparthi , Founder and CEO of Narwal, commented on Nanda's appointment, "Bringing Nanda on board as our COO is a game-changer for Narwal. His track record in scaling companies aligns perfectly with our aim to grow tenfold. Nanda is a trusted, humble, and visionary leader who understands the intricacies of our industry and the dynamics of exponential growth. This move is not just about growth; it's about strategically evolving while maintaining our core values and culture. This is more than a new chapter; it's a pivotal leap towards realizing our dream."

"We extend a warm welcome to Nanda Padmaraju, our new Chief Operating Officer at Narwal. Nanda's strong emphasis on team building and leadership aligns seamlessly with Narwal's commitment to fostering a positive and collaborative work culture. His global experience and strategic approach will undoubtedly contribute to attracting top talent, aligning teams with the company's objectives, and driving overall organizational success. We are excited about the positive impact Nanda will have on our workforce and look forward to working together to achieve our people-centric goals and objectives." - Amit Sahoo , VP and Global Head of Human Resources, Narwal.

Nanda joins Narwal from Cigniti, where he was instrumental in building and scaling successful business entities globally, including the UK, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Prior to Cigniti, Nanda's career footprint spans across CSC, AppLabs, TechMahindra (Satyam) and IBM.

About Narwal:

Narwal, with its Global Delivery Model, strategically expands its reach across North America, the United Kingdom, and an offshore development center in India. Consistently surpassing expectations, Narwal has achieved remarkable triple-digit growth rates year after year, earning accolades such as Inc. 5000, Best IT Services Company, Best Data Technology Company, and Partner of the Year with Tricentis.

