"Charming Guangdong" Photography Exhibition amazes Egyptian audience in Cairo

The event forms part of the "2023 Charming China—Cultural Exhibition from Guangdong" event, and is hosted by the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, and the China Cultural Center in Cairo. It is organized by Nanfang Media Group, and supported by GDToday, Egypt China Trade Center, and Guangdong Photographers Association.

Hisham Zaazou, former Minister of Tourism of Egypt, said at the event that Egypt and China have carried out a lot of cooperation, and both countries should continue to have more cooperation, especially in tourism.

Dr. Mohamed Elsherbeiny, a tourism consultant for the Egyptian tourist authority, stated that China and Egypt are both countries with ancient civilizations, and the exchanges between the two countries can be traced back to the ancient Silk Road. He pointed out there are now 16 routes from the country's capital, Cairo, to China, including a direct flight from Guangzhou to Cairo once a day. "Egypt welcomes the Chinese and is eager to maintain a good friendship with China," said Elsherbeiny.

Guangdong, located in the southernmost part of the Chinese mainland, is adjacent to Hong Kong and Macao to the south, while the Nanling Mountains stretch across its northern region. Facing the vast South China Sea, this region enjoys a mild climate resembling perpetual spring. Serving as a pivotal crossroads connecting the eastern and western regions of China, Guangdong is constantly evolving and experiencing new developments.

Over a millennium ago, the Maritime Silk Road originated from this very region. Treasures such as the Cantonese language, Cantonese Opera, Cantonese cuisine, lion dances, dragon-boat racing, Lingnan arts, Yingge Dance, Wing Chun Kuen, congou tea, and other iconic elements have been the hallmarks of this ancient land, increasingly reaching out to the world.

The "Charming Guangdong" Photography Exhibition was divided into three parts: "Rivers and Seas Converge in Guangdong, Where Everything Coexists Harmoniously," "Global Economic and Trade Connections Drive Innovation and Entrepreneurship," and "Lingnan Customs Mingle in Stunning, Affluent, and Fortunate Locales." With over 50 outstanding photographic works, the exhibition spotlighted Guangdong's economic and trade development, customs, cultural heritage, natural scenery, and ecological environment to guests and audiences.

During the exhibition, a special guided tour was held for dozens of Egyptian teachers and students from the Confucius Institute at Ain Shams University. They were amazed by the beautiful scenery and expressed their wishes to visit Guangdong soon.

Samar Salah, a Chinese teacher from the university, said that she learned a lot about Guangdong through the event, and she thought the exhibition with Chinese and Arabic illustrations made it very easy for the audience to learn more about Guangdong.

Noura Gamal, an Egyptian student from the Institute and a marine animal lover, was super excited when she saw the photo of a Chinese White Dolphin at the exhibition. She said she couldn't wait to go to Guangdong to see the Chinese White Dolphin with her own eyes.

Confucius Institute students Kerolos Emad and Ahmed Ayman also told GDToday that they are very interested in Guangdong's beautiful landscape, rich culture and colorful folk customs and really want to visit Guangdong one day.

At the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area World-Class Tourist Destination Promotion Conference, participants were able to experience the abundant cultural and tourism resources, authentic customs, and vibrant urban ambiance of Guangdong and the GBA through the presentation of the intangible cultural heritage of Lingnan, a promotional video featuring Guangdong, an introduction by outstanding guides, and on-site interactive exchanges.

During the conference, Deng Hong, Deputy Director of the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province, presented Hanfu to the China Cultural Center in Cairo, showcasing the charm of traditional Chinese culture and enhancing communication and exchanges between the people of China and Egypt.

Furthermore, similar activities have been held in Italy and will also be held in Malaysia in late November, in a bid to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia, showcasing the profound cultural heritage of Chinese civilization and the charm of Lingnan culture to the world.

