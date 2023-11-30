CHARAC SECURES £1M INVESTMENT FROM WORLD-CLASS MEDICATION PLATFORM MEDADVISOR TO DRIVE ITS INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

Total capital raised by Charac now sits at £3.5 million following previous investment from the National Pharmacy Association

Deal allows Charac to expand its capabilities across Australia, New Zealand and the USA to help pharmacists capitalise on significant market opportunities

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare SaaS provider Charac today announces a ground-breaking partnership with world-class medication management platform MedAdvisor Solutions (ASX:MDR). The deal with Australia-based MedAdvisor allows Charac to expand it capabilities across Australia, New Zealand and the USA, making components of its app available to a far broader group of pharmacies internationally.

MedAdvisor, through a strategic investment and licencing agreement, will invest up to £1 million over 9-months in Charac for up to a 7.4% shareholding, and the company's CEO Rick Ratliff will join Charac's board as a Non-Executive Director. MedAdvisor will end operations in the UK, transferring its relationships to Charac.

Through licensing specific components of Charac's platform and integrating them into MedAdvisor's Plus One platform, the partnership will provide tremendous improvements in the delivery of digital pharmacy support, advanced home delivery solutions and eCommerce capabilities.

MedAdvisor has connected with over 3.5 million patients through more than 95% of Australian community pharmacies. It also serves 25% of New Zealand's community pharmacies and works with 33,500 pharmacies in the USA. Globally, MedAdvisor has achieved a milestone of 235 million patients.

Charac's app streamlines pharmacy operations onto a cloud-native platform to relieve time pressure, increase efficiency and drive the growth of independent pharmacies.

The UK's retail pharmacy market is projected to grow from USD$27b in 2022 to $39.59b by 2030. In Australia, revenue in the pharmacies market is close to USD$20b, while in the USA, the market is valued at some USD$527b. All three markets have annual growth projections of between 4%-5%.

Charac is integrated with the NHS, and the company has signed up some 800 pharmacies, with 36,000 patients currently using the app. Charac has previously secured a £1 million investment from the Royal Mail and £1.2 million from the National Pharmacy Association and pharmacy owners.

Santosh Sahu, founder and CEO of Charac, said: "MedAdvisor is an ideal partner for us to help accelerate our international growth plans and pursue our ambitious mission to enable pharmacies to take advantage of the significant opportunities that present themselves."