Channel Bakers' People and Culture Group Awarded Top "HR Team of the Year" Honor in The Drum Awards

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers has received top honors for its People and Culture team, in an annual marketing industry awards competition by global media platform The Drum. The Drum Awards is a global awards program which recognizes best practices, the best companies and the best people from across the marketing and communications industry.

The award "HR Team of the Year" is among The Drum Awards' Agency Business category, which celebrates the best-run agencies worldwide. With bases in Glasgow, London, New York and Singapore, The Drum is a global media platform and the biggest marketing website in Europe, with a team of content editors and creators sharing worldwide marketing industry news.

"We are delighted to be recognized internationally for our focus on human resource best practices," said Josh Kreitzer, CEO and Founder of Channel Bakers. "The past two years represented an extraordinary time for our HR professionals, and our team responded by more than doubling worldwide headcount in response to our growing business demand, while building a strong, empowered and diverse culture. The Drum Agency HR Team of the Year award acknowledges these tremendous accomplishments, which have helped take Channel Bakers to the next level as an eCommerce industry leader, both in thought and in action."

Led by Senior Director of People and Culture Marion Anderson, Channel Bakers' People and Culture team met the challenge that was 2020 with ingenuity and adaptability. In addition to enhancing the agency's onboarding process to accommodate an increasingly virtual workplace, the company made positive changes to the structure of individual departments, with an emphasis to clarify pathways to advancement and bolster a philosophy of promoting from within. This provided new opportunities for employees to take their career trajectory within the company into their own hands.

Having grown to over 250 employees in five offices worldwide, Channel Bakers focuses on turnkey eCommerce solutions, advertising and marketing consulting fueled by analytics to optimize their strategies. The agency has differentiated themselves by combining traditional storytelling with technological innovation.

Channel Bakers has served clients and brands such as Samsung, Levi's Jeans, Intel, and Honeywell, and range from apparel, consumer packaged goods, over-the-counter drugs, automotive, and electronics, to financial, insurance, education and more. Since its founding, Channel Bakers has been named among the world's fastest-growing independent companies.

About Channel Bakers

Founded in 2015, Channel Bakers is a full-service, global agency founded upon a core tenet to help innovative brands find the right audience at the right time and tell their story to drive sales. The agency utilizes its decades of experience leveraging data and analytics to grow revenue within specific retailers and verticals. With this strategy Channel Bakers has leveraged its initial success as a fully accredited and certified Amazon advertising partner, to become a true omnichannel eCommerce retail media and marketing consultancy. For more information, visit www.channelbakers.com.

Related Links

channelbakers.com



SOURCE Channel Bakers