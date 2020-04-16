Channel Bakers Opens UK Branch Office

LONDON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Bakers, a global marketing agency, has opened a full-service branch office in the United Kingdom announced agency founder and CEO Joshua Kreitzer.

The new UK branch office serves as a strategic hub for its teams implementing eCommerce advertising and marketing efforts in the UK and EU on behalf of brands in apparel, consumer packaged goods, over-the-counter drugs, electronics, automotive and more.

Founded in 2015, Channel Bakers has differentiated itself by attracting top eCommerce experts who combine product storytelling with technological innovation. "Our core focus is helping innovative global brands succeed in the ever-changing global retail landscape," said Kreitzer. "We are excited to now offer our clients a local team in the GMT zone focused on the unique analytics, insights, and tactics we can employ to fuel their performance growth across Europe."

Amazon Advertising lists Channel Bakers in its find-a-partner directory as an agency providing management and campaign optimization services to advertisers. Channel Bakers was among the first agencies to have access to Amazon Brand Stores for brands like Samsung .

Amazon has invested significantly in fulfillment center infrastructure throughout the EU to sustain its growth and has achieved dominant market share particularly in the UK and Germany.

EU consumers spent $473 Billion (US) online in 2017, according to PPRO Payments Almanac. Online consumer spending is expected to grow steadily and is widespread among almost all age groups. In 2018, more than 80% of people aged 15-79 in Spain, Netherlands, Germany, France and UK reported they shop online regularly in a survey of 10,000 EU consumers conducted in 2018 by the global logistics and delivery company PostNord.

Channel Bakers' strength generating sales traffic and customer discovery with Amazon Advertising has helped the agency grow rapidly to 116 employees globally in just under 5 years. Its full-service teams can provide support in 16 different languages including Spanish, French, German and Italian. This allows Channel Bakers to optimize its creative campaigns that allow online shoppers to discover its clients' products.

About Channel Bakers:

Founded as one of the first agencies purely focused on Amazon Advertising in 2015 by CEO Joshua Kreitzer, Channel Bakers is a full-service, global agency founded upon a core tenet to help brands find the right audience at the right time to tell their story and drive sales. The agency utilizes its decades of experience leveraging data and analytics to grow revenue within specific retailers and verticals. With this strategy Channel Bakers has helped clients become top brands on Amazon. Channel Bakers is one of the selected partners featured in Amazon Advertising's find-a-partner directory. For more information, visit www.channelbakers.com.

Related Links

http://www.channelbakers.com



SOURCE Channel Bakers