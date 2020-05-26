Changing Purchasing Patterns and Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers to Drive Home Fitness App Market to Valuation Worth US$26 Bn by 2030 - TMR

- In recent years, the popularity of mindfulness, wellness, and fitness related applications and products have risen considerably

- Modern day customers are now becoming increasingly tech savvy and health conscious, which is a key factor for driving the adoption rate of home fitness apps

ALBANY, New York, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently come up with a new research report that provides a detailed information about the overall working dynamics of the global home fitness app market. The research report offers detailed as well as meaningful insights on the key market segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the overall condition of the vendor landscape of the global home fitness market.

As per the research report, the global home fitness app is projected to showcase a mammoth CAGR of 21% over the course of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030. With this massive rate of growth, the global market is projected to reach to a valuation worth US$26 Bn by the fall 2030.

Global Home Fitness App Market – Key Takeaways

In terms of type of app, the global market is segmented into lifestyle management, workout & exercise, activity tracking, diet & nutrition, and others (yoga, meditation, etc.). Of these, currently, the global market is expected to be dominated by the segment of workout & exercise. It accounted for a considerable share in the global market in 2019 and is projected to continue to lead over the course of the forecast period.

Based on platform, the global market is segmented into iOS and android. In recent years, the iOS segment has accounted for a larger share of the global market and is expected to continue to lead in the coming years of the forecast period. On the other hand, the Android platform segment is also expected to witness a substantial growth in the near future.

In terms of device, the global home fitness app market is segmented into wearables, tablets, and smartphones. Of these, the segments of wearables and smartphones are projected to showcase a highly promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Home Fitness App Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global home fitness app market has been the recent change in the purchasing patterns and evolving lifestyles of consumers. Consumers have become more health conscious and tech savvy. This has led them to adopt home fitness apps to regularize their fitness regimes.

In addition to this, in the past few years, several new fitness apps are readily available for free download for masses. With celebrity endorsements and aggressive marketing strategies, the global market for home fitness app is expected to witness a substantial growth in the near future.

Current Covid-19 pandemic is also projected to have a considerable impact on the development of the global market. With several countries and regions under strict lockdown, people are expected to adopt these apps to maintain their physical and emotional fitness.

Global Home Fitness App Market – Geographical Outlook

The global market for home fitness app is expected to be led by the regional segment of North America . The regional segment is projected to account for around US$1,545.3 Mn in terms of revenue by the end of 2020.

. The regional segment is projected to account for around in terms of revenue by the end of 2020. The regional segment of Europe is next in line in terms of value growth. With increasing onus given physical and mental fitness, the market is expected to witness increasing levels of adoption.

Global Home Fitness App Market – Key Players

Some of the key companies operating in the global home fitness app market are Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Azumio Inc., Google LLC, and Nike Inc. among others.

Home Fitness App Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Workout & Exercise

Lifestyle Management

Others (Meditation & Yoga, etc.)

Segmentation by Platform:

Android

iOS

Segmentation by Device:

Smartphone

Tablet

Wearable

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

