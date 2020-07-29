Changes in the Management of Kamux Sweden

HELSINKI, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Robin Toss, Kamux's Swedish Country Director, has decided to leave the company during the fall 2020 to pursue other interests. He will continue to support Kamux Sweden in this change until the end of the year.

"Under Mr. Robin Toss's leadership Kamux Sweden has doubled its showroom network from ten to twenty stores. At the same time, the company has reached positive EBIT in Sweden. Kamux has also built reputation as a professional operator in used car retail and the company is an attractive employer in the market. I would like to express my warm thanks to Robin for his achievements and contribution to Kamux's business in Sweden," Mr. Ilkka Virtanen, Director of International Business, says.

Furthermore, Kamux Corporation announces the appointment of Mr. Karri Kauppila (BBA) as acting Country Director of Kamux Sweden. Mr. Kauppila will take up his post on August 1, 2020. Mr. Kauppila has previous management experience and retail expertise, among others, from TylöHelo, Gustav Paulig and Unilever. He has also worked as a consultant.

"From August 1, 2020 on, Mr. Karri Kauppila is in charge of managing Kamux Sweden, and he continues to strive for profitable growth. Mr. Kauppila has a broad experience in marketing and sales, as well as in people management. I am impressed by his systematic approach and strong leadership. As a person, he is easily approachable and he has several years of business experience from Sweden," Mr. Ilkka Virtanen says.

"Sweden is about double the size of Finland as a market area for used cars. We are an established operator in the market and in the recent years our growth has been strong. It clearly indicates that there is a market demand for our business model. We'll meet this demand and we'll continue ambitiously on our growth path in Sweden," Mr. Virtanen says.

"Kamux has a huge opportunity in Sweden. I want to contribute for my part to company's growth in Sweden which is a market I already know well. Retail and leadership skills are in the core of my competence. I am convinced that when they are combined with local expertise, Kamux's story in Sweden will continue to evolve," Mr. Karri Kauppila says.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 260,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

