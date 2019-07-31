Changed Number of Shares and Votes in SEMAFO

MONTREAL, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF), (OMX: SMF) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of stock options and warrants, including in connection with the acquisition of Savary Gold Corp., the number of issued and outstanding shares of SEMAFO has increased from 333,979,993 to 334,435,433 common shares with voting rights as at July 31, 2019.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on July 31, 2019 at 07:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

