Change in the number of shares and votes in Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum Aktiebolag (publ) has, as previously announced, carried out a share issue in kind of in total 4,061,745 shares. During November 2020, the shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, and the number of shares and votes in Castellum has therefore increased as follows.

Prior to the registration of the newly issued shares, there were in total 273,201,166 shares in Castellum, corresponding to 273,201,166 votes.

On November 17, 2020, the share issue in kind of 4,061,745 shares was registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. As of November 30, 2020, there are in total 277,262,911 shares in Castellum, corresponding to 277,262,911 votes.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 15:00 CET on November 30, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46 706 947450

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46 706 471261

