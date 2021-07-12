Change in TF Bank's executive management team

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank has implemented a change in its executive management team, which now consists of CEO Mattias Carlsson, deputy CEO and CFO Mikael Meomuttel, and Espen Johannesen who has been appointed a new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In addition to the executive management team, TF Bank has created an extended management team that consists of managers from different units of the organisation. The change has been implemented to create further efficiency in the work of the executive management team.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Carlsson

CEO

+46 (0) 70 374 33 80

Mikael Meomuttel

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 70 626 95 33

This information was submitted for publication on 12 July 2021 at 19.00 CEST.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

