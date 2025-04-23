ChangAn Automobile Embraces Innovation at Auto Shanghai 2025

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A News from iChongqing. ChangAn Automobile, an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, unveiled its Together for a Smarter World theme at Auto Shanghai 2025. At the event, the spotlight was on the Company's three major strategies, the Mission of Shangri-La for new energy, Dubhe 2.0 Plan for intelligence, and its Vast Ocean Plan for global expansion, marking the beginning of a new chapter in advanced, green automobile technology.

Changan showcased its full lineup of brands at Auto Shanghai 2025. The chairman of Changan Automobile Zhu Huarong introduced the company's global vision at Auto Shanghai 2025.

ChangAn has made major technological strides through its three core strategies. For Mission of Shangri-La, the Company developed the Golden Shield solid-state battery and a full range of new energy products, including the BlueCore 3.0 powertrain and the industry's first PREV, combining PHEV and REEV technologies. The Dubhe 2.0 Plan has advanced intelligent systems such as the Intelligent TS Drive, Intelligent TY Cockpit, and Intelligent TH Chassis. The Vast Ocean Plan has expanded ChangAn's global footprint, particularly in Europe.

With years of investment in R&D, the company has built a strong foundation in new energy and intelligent mobility, driving the rollout of next-generation smart vehicles. At Auto Shanghai 2025, ChangAn unveiled three flagship models—CHANG-AN Q07, DEEPAL S09, and AVATR 06—a new generation of smart solutions from its three core brands that highlights the company's leadership in advancing and popularizing smart mobility. In a global first, the company revealed a future mobility lineup that includes flying cars, humanoid robots, robot dogs, wheeled robots, and smart exoskeletons.

ChangAn also brought over 600 domestic and international media outlets and more than 500 global partners to witness the achievements of its three major brands at the auto show. Through immersive brand pavilion experiences, cutting-edge technology showcases, and a dedicated global media briefing, ChangAn delivered a compelling demonstration of innovation capabilities.

"In 2017, ChangAn fully implemented its business venture, advancing three major strategies—the Mission of Shangri-La, Dubhe 2.0 Plan, and Vast Ocean Plan—to resolutely transform into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility technology company. "said Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile. Since then, ChangAn has consistently embraced innovation and pursued a high-end, intelligent, and green development path.

As the global industrial landscape evolves at an accelerating pace, ChangAn is committed to exploring new possibilities for future mobility in collaboration with the broader industry. The Company believes the power of science and technology will drive this new era of human mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671292/Changan_showcased_full_lineup_brands_Auto_Shanghai_2025__Photo_Changan.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671293/The_chairman_Changan_Automobile_Zhu_Huarong_introduced_company_s_global_vision.jpg