Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%

Today, with the aviation industry has taken up innovative approached to lower carbon dioxide emissions from the current global rate of 2%, to zero emissions by 2050. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is on record stating that it takes the climate change challenge very seriously.

Aviation players have collaboratively developed a four-pillar strategy to manage effects of climate change caused by the industry.

The first pillar focuses on improved technology and relates to innovation in aircraft and sustainable alternative fuels.

The second pillar addresses infrastructure efficiencies; improvement of airspace management and airport facilities.

The third pillar is all about operational improvements. It targets efficient aircraft operations, flight routes, and optimized processes.

Finally, there is pillar four on economic measures related to market-based systems for reducing emissions.

In a world of carbon-conscious travel, leading aviation companies have incorporated the contents of these pillars in their operations. Air operators have developed sustainable strategies for the future with some defining aggressive individual targets.

Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Air Canada are among the tens of airlines that have pledged net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. These operators underpin the need for operational efficiency through sustainable aviation fuels and fuel-efficient aircraft committing to fleet renewal.

Aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus are strategizing on introduction into the market of commercial aircraft with zero carbon emissions. Disruptive aircraft trends such as redesigned wings, avionics, and engines are complete or in advanced phases. As part of sustainable strategies in powering aircraft, industry players are also considering the use of electric aircraft that would run at half the cost and noise of conventional aircraft. The formidable challenge, however, is the viability of modern battery technology.

Soon, aircraft could be powered entirely on conventional fuel, hydrogen, or a hybrid as these sources have limited or no effect on climate. A commercial flight powered by hydrogen was conducted in 2020 by ZeroAvia. Seoul Incheon Airport in Korea has commissioned hydrogen filling stations, signaling a significant direction towards hydrogen as an alternative power source.

So far, the Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) are a favorable option for greener flying because of their low carbon intensity. These fuels are regarded as a game-changer as they reduce carbon emissions by 85% compared to regular jet fuel.

In this era of revolutionized aviation practices, Avia group has kept abreast with the global sustainability trends. The group embraces the tenets of environmental sustainability under the company's social responsibility framework by adherence to environmental protection standards. Deliberately, the group has purposed to reduce energy consumption and cut down CO2 footprint through limited travel of its staff.

Aviation companies are constantly engaging on best industry practices to reduce the presence of plastics in their onboard products with the options of switching to biodegradable sources or promoting recycling facilities.

Imagine using inflight catering utensils made from bamboo products on your next flight? A bamboo bowl or meal tray! Some airlines are already adopting these measures in a bid to manage climate-related risks.

A private flight firm- Vistajet, is using sustainable alternatives for their in-flight products. In their cabin, for example, plastics have been replaced with bamboo and glass products. Effective end of this year, All Nippon Airways announced plans to introduce new meal trays made from biodegradable materials. Furthermore, airports authorities are increasingly banning the use of non-degradable plastics.

In the recent past, contaminants like cleaning compounds on aircraft structural components and airport surfaces have raised concerns. However, industry players are constantly advocating for low-impact detergents and cleaning products.

The global platform has seen the introduction of two schemes. Firstly, the European Union's Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).

Secondly, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Both schemes operate by capping the emission levels and trading the allowances, complementing the other three pillars.

Strategies, regulations, and research frameworks to achieve aviation green targets are eminent. The commitment displayed by industry players today is a clear demonstration of a planet-friendly flight into a sustainable and prosperous aviation future. Michael Gill, the IATA Director of Aviation Environment, says, "Safety remains paramount, but sustainability is the metric on which we will be judged for decades to come!"

About Gediminas Ziemelis:

Throughout a business development career spanning more than 24 years, Gediminas Ziemelis has established over 50 start-ups and green-field investments in various industries such as IT, media, luxury furniture, pharma, clinics, agriculture, and across other industry sectors. At present, these companies are either owned by PE "Vertas Management", or have previously been sold and are now components of other sizeable organisations.

Gediminas Ziemelis is the founder and chairman of Avia Solutions Group - a leading global aerospace services group with almost 100 offices and production stations providing aviation services and solutions worldwide.

Spanning his career to date, G. Ziemelis has received many prestigious awards and industry recognitions. In 2016, G. Ziemelis received a prestigious European Business Award in recognition of his visionary business management and development skills. The same year, under his leadership, Avia Solutions Group was named a national public champion in the category of Entrepreneurship, earning a spot in the top 110 European businesses. Twice – in 2012 and again in 2014 – Ziemelis was acknowledged as one of the top 40 most talented young leaders in the global aerospace industry by the leading USA aerospace magazine 'Aviation Week'.

Over his career, Gediminas Ziemelis has taken part in many impressive business ventures. Between 2014 – 2017, he personally supported and consulted Chinese Banks (including ICBCL, CMBL, and Skyco Leasing) concerning financing aircraft sale-leaseback transactions where the total value was more than US$ 4 bn.

Between 2006 – 2019, Avia Solutions Group Chairman executed successful IPOs of 4 companies at OMX and WSE, oversaw many public bonds issues, along with the raising of public capital worth more than US$ 400 M.

His total net worth is US$ 1.1 bn, according to local business media.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657202/Avia_Solutions_Group.jpg

SOURCE Avia Solutions Group