CGTrader Launches the First Complete, Easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) Solution for e-Commerce at AWE 2019

By enabling online shoppers to interact with products before purchasing as they would in a brick and mortar store, Augmented Reality has been proven to increase sales conversion, reduce product returns and increase online engagement.

"Working with retailers and brands to bring augmented reality experiences to their online shoppers, we see that they are eager to adopt AR to keep up with buyers' expectations, but often lack the internal resources and expertise to implement it," said Dalia Lasaite, CEO, CGTrader. "With the introduction of CGTrader ARsenal, we are making it possible for any retailer to offer their customers feature-rich, full Augmented Reality with minimal effort, which we believe will lead to widespread industry AR adoption."

The CGTrader ARsenal complete AR Solution includes:

Photorealistic 3D modeling for any volume of products/SKUs

Seamless AR integration with the retailer's online store using single-click embedded links

Flexible 2D-to-3D Product Conversion Plans based on monthly volume and budget requirements

Integrated 3D Model Viewer

Centralized 3D Model portal for easy 3D model management and storage

One of the first retailers to adopt CGTrader ARsenal is Fatboy, a company that creates, markets and sells premium, high-quality indoor and outdoor lifestyle products, including the iconic Fatboy Original bean bag chair.

"Our products are surprising and oversized. Augmented Reality with a turnkey approach is the perfect solution to enable our customers to experience our products online and accurately visualize how they will look in their home environment. CGTrader ARsenal solution is a great fit for us, as it will help accelerate our roll-out of AR with minimal effort and resources while capturing the unique beauty of our premium products," said Tom de Vos, E-com Director, Fatboy.

3D models developed using CGTrader ARsenal are optimized and available on both Apple AR Quick Look and Android ARCore Scene Viewer which come standard on Apple and Android mobile devices respectively. No additional software is required to experience the 3D models in augmented reality on mobile iOS and Android devices.

CGTrader ARsenal is available immediately.

Visit CGTrader at Augmented World Expo, May 29–31, Booth #821, Santa Clara, California and attend our keynote presentation by CGTrader CEO, Dalia Lasaite and Tom de Vos, e-Com Director, Fatboy on May 29th 3:00pm, Grand Ballroom D.

Learn more about CGTrader ARsenal.

About CGTrader

CGTrader is committed to changing the way people access, adapt and adopt 3D content to transform the way they experience everything. The world's largest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company's activities include two interrelated business lines.

The company's self-service CGTrader Marketplace is the world's largest source for licensable 3D content with more than 800,000 3D models and a managed community of close to two million users, including highly-skilled 3D designers. They are supported with a designer-friendly platform that enables them to monetize their 3D designs at extremely competitive terms. A wide range of industries leverage 3D content from the CGTrader Marketplace to reduce design costs, scale and accelerate time-to-market including retail, gaming, advertising, animation, 3D printing and architecture.

CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling allows enterprise customers and online retailers to transform their 2D product images into photorealistic 3D models for Augmented Reality and other 3D customer experiences, eliminating costly photo-shoots while creating immersive customer experiences that lead to increased sales conversions and reduced product returns. With a global network of tens of thousands of highly-skilled 3D designers, CGTrader is perfectly positioned to deliver 3D models of any complexity in any scale.

Follow us on the CGTrader blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. And visit us at CGTrader.com/enterprise.

All trademarks and/or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CGTrader Media Contacts

Arita Mattsoff

Chief Marketing Officer

CGTrader

Tel: +370-616-14516

pr@cgtrader.com

Michael Swack

Marketing & Communications Director

CGTrader

Tel: +972-54-300-4599

pr@cgtrader.com

Miguel Afonso

Incus Media

Tel: +44-(0)-1737 215 200

cgtrader@incus-media.com

Fatboy Media Contacts

Leontine van der Kaaden

Marketing & Communications Manager

Fatboy

leontine@fatboy.com

Inge Wildenberg

Press Officer

Fatboy

Inge@fatboy.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893722/CGTrader_ARsenal.jpg

SOURCE CGTrader