CGTN: What Drives Chinese Modernization?

BEIJING, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese modernization is a unique and transformative process that has redefined the concept of development in the 21st century. The unique and comprehensive model integrates economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability. The path addresses the needs of its 1.4 billion people and provides a new vision for global development.

A New Paradigm Catalyzed by Speed and Synergy

The documentary emphasizes how the formation of a high-quality ecological environment is supporting high-quality development, while also opening up new opportunities for the world. Its three themes - "Paradigm Reinvented", "A Question of Quality” and "A Toolkit for the Future" - illustrate how, based on balanced coordination, systematic planning and holistic progress, Chinese modernization has opened up vast prospects in multiple aspects, including innovation, harmony and common prosperity.

The Chinese modernization is built on a new paradigm that challenges traditional notions of development. At its core is the concept of "China Speed," which symbolizes the rapid transformation of infrastructure, technology, and economic systems. The evolution of China's transportation networks, especially the world-class high-speed rail systems has connected cities and regions across the country. This infrastructure revolution has not only facilitated economic growth but also promoted regional synergy, narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas.

The new paradigm extends beyond physical infrastructure to digital connectivity. China's emphasis on building a robust digital economy has enabled the formation of innovation clusters, where industries, research institutions, and governments collaborate to drive technological advancements. The integration of 5G technology and artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, creating a more efficient and interconnected economy.

Quality Life Brought by Innovation and Inclusivity

The Chinese modernization focuses on improving the quality of life for its citizens. This is achieved through technological innovation, social inclusivity, and green development. The cutting-edge technologies like the Beidou navigation system, smart agriculture, and 5G-enabled telemedicine are transforming everyday life, particularly in rural areas.

The concept of "common prosperity" is central to this vision. By addressing income inequality and promoting social mobility, China is striving to build a society where economic growth is shared by all.

The Key to the Future Lies in Green Development and Tech Innovation

Green development and technological innovation are believed to be the key to a sustainable future in China.

The country is the world's largest producer of solar panels and wind turbines, and it is investing heavily in green technologies to reduce its carbon footprint. By transitioning to a low-carbon economy, China is not only addressing its own environmental challenges but also contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Innovation has become the primary driver of progress. From AI-powered smart cities to the development of new materials and technologies, China is leveraging innovation to create a more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive society.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1H189a51TE