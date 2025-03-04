CGTN: 99.9% handled: How CPPCC proposals work in consultative democracy

CGTN published an article showing how China's top political advisory body plays its role in the whole process of people's democracy and highlighting how it facilitates Chinese modernization.

BEIJING, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a political advisor, Zhou Hanmin is no stranger to proposals on how China could further improve its high-level opening-up initiatives.

Zhou, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), submitted proposals last year on topics such as free trade zones, cross-border data flows, and promoting China's economic cooperation with least developed economies.

This year, Zhou, president of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association, said he will present proposals related to attracting foreign investment.

"In the context of growing global economic uncertainty, only by steadfastly advancing high-level opening up can we secure the future. Therefore, what we must do is leverage stable institutional advantages to navigate an uncertain global landscape," he said.

Helping Chinese policymakers with formulating national policies to promote high-level opening up is one of the highlights the CPPCC National Committee, China's top political advisory body, has achieved over the past year, according to Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang delivered a work report at the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which commenced at 3 p.m. at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday.

With the session's opening, China officially began its annual Two Sessions. The other session, of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, is set to open on Wednesday.

99.9% proposals handled

Bringing together various political parties in the country, prominent individuals without party affiliation, people's organizations, and individuals from all ethnic groups and sectors of society, the CPPCC is a specialist consultative body in China's whole-process people's democracy.

By raising comments and suggestions after thorough research and consultations, these national political advisors help with formulating national policies. Their comments and suggestions, when formally documented and submitted, are officially referred to as proposals. Each proposal, whether adopted or not, must receive a reply.

Speaking at Tuesday's meeting, Wang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said a total of 6,019 proposals have been submitted since the 2024 session, and of the 5,091 ones filed, 99.9 percent have been handled.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee have advised on major national policies and key issues, from high-quality population development and private sector support to a better business environment and pilot free trade zones, according to Wang.

The third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will conclude on Monday. During the session, national political advisors will hear and deliberate the report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on the handling of proposals.

They will also sit in on the third session of the 14th NPC as non-voting participants to hear and discuss key documents, including the highly anticipated government work report.

This year marks another critical year for the advancement of Chinese modernization, as the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) approaches its conclusion and recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will be formulated.

Wang said that in 2025, the CPPCC will prioritize how it can contribute to Chinese modernization and organize in-depth research to provide sound advice and effective strategies when the central authorities make recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan.

He called for efforts to forge unity, foster consensus, pool wisdom and gather strength for Chinese modernization.

