DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, a leading global multi-asset broker headquartered in Dubai, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leen Daoud as the Marketing Head of the MENA region. With over 8 years of extensive experience in the online trading industry, Leen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

CFI Welcomes Leen Daoud as the New Marketing Head of MENA

Before joining CFI Financial Group, Leen held prominent positions in reputable brokerage firms such as Ingot Brokers and CAPEX.com, where she excelled as a Senior Marketing Manager. Her impressive track record in driving successful marketing campaigns and strategies has earned her a reputation as a seasoned marketer within the global retail financial services sector.

As the Marketing Head of MENA within the Global Marketing team, Leen will be instrumental in leading and executing innovative marketing initiatives, further strengthening CFI's market presence, and expanding its reach across the MENA region. Her proven ability to craft effective marketing strategies and in-depth understanding of the financial industry makes her an invaluable addition to the CFI team.

"We are delighted to welcome Leen Daoud as our new Marketing Head of MENA," said Hisham Mansour, the co-founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group. "Her extensive experience in the MENA region and passion for delivering exceptional results align perfectly with our commitment to excellence and empowerment. We are confident that Leen's expertise will play a pivotal role in driving our marketing efforts forward and continuing our position as a leader in the MENA market."

Leen Daoud also expressed her excitement about joining CFI: "I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization like CFI Financial Group. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and contributing to the company's continued success in the MENA region."

This appointment reinforces CFI's dedication to attracting top industry talent to bolster its strategic capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience. As CFI continues to evolve and grow, Leen's contributions are expected to play a key role in achieving the company's ambitious goals.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is an award-winning trading provider with 25+ years of experience operating through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Cairo, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 19+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs & other financial products. CFI is proud to have established global partnerships, including the Premier League's Sheffield United, the oldest football club in the world, and the football legend Pep Guardiola.The Group has also recently launched several exciting educational and empowering projects, including the CFI Trading App and its in-house podcast, Success Stories, with Mustafa Al Agha. CFI is also renowned for its 24/7 client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its trading clients spread over 100+ countries.

