CF PharmTech, Inc. Closes a US $50M Series F Financing to Accelerate the Commercialization of its Inhalation Products.

There are nearly 300 million people suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or rhinitis in China. The occurrence of these chronic diseases continues to rise. The State Council's Opinions on the Implementation of Healthy China Actions issued by the State Council in July 2019 defined COPD in China as a major chronic disease that seriously affects quality of life, along with cancers, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. With this new round of funding, CF Pharmtech is more poised than ever to provide respiratory disease treatments for China and global market.