CEZ Group Turns to Gore to Reduce Mercury Emissions From Their Mělník I Power Plant in the Czech Republic

An innovative system made by W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore), is providing the solution.

In the CEZ Group's Mělník I plant, which supplies heat and power to Prague, GORE® Mercury Control Modules will be installed in one of the plant's desulphurization scrubbers as a demonstration project, treating approximately 1,000,000 Nm³/h of flue gas.

Additional modules can be added to that unit and to a second line, bringing both lines into compliance with EU Industrial Emissions Directive regulations.

This is part of an overall strategy of CEZ to reduce emissions according to EU standards and to be fully compliant with all of their plants in the Czech Republic and other countries in the EU.

The GORE Mercury and SO 2 Control System (GMCS) is a passive system for flue gas cleaning that consists of modules installed in a plant's wet scrubber.

The Gore system eliminates the need to add chemical additives, and the modules are designed for a service life of several years without maintenance. This eliminates many of the undesirable complications and high operating costs associated with traditional mercury control systems.

The GORE Mercury and SO 2 Control System has already been proven for four years in several US coal-fired power plants. Mělník is the fifth power plant in Europe to test or apply the Gore technology. It joins two plants in Poland (Belchatow and Patnow) and two in Germany (Schkopau and Chemnitz).

CEZ is confident that Mělník will again confirm the suitability of the system, especially for European lignite-based power plants.

