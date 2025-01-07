CES 2025: Jackery Showcases New E5000 Plus Home Storage System, Solar Panel for RVs and Yachts, and Curved XBC Roof Tiles

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in portable power and renewable energy solutions, is starting the new year strong with three groundbreaking product innovations. From January 7 to 10, 2025, the company will showcase its latest portfolio for outdoor enthusiasts and modern households at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, located at Booth No. 9815 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Explorer 5000 Plus: Cascadable Home Storage System with up to 60 kWh

Jackery at CES 2025

The Explorer 5000 Plus is Jackery's most advanced modular storage system to date, featuring an integrated inverter and designed for off-grid home power supply with portability in mind. Starting with a base capacity of 5 kWh, it can scale up to 60 kWh using additional battery packs, making it a flexible and powerful energy solution for households. With an input power of 1,800 watts, the system can connect to up to six foldable SolarSaga 200 panels or two of Jackery's new high-efficiency SolarSaga 500X panels, which feature a compact, triple-folding design.

Designed as a versatile extension to home solar systems, the Explorer 5000 Plus is compatible with standard MC4 connections, from standalone solar modules to full-scale roof installations. For seamless integration into home power networks, the system can be paired with the optional Jackery Smart Transfer Switch (STS), enabling it to handle up to 4,000 watts of input power. It delivers a staggering 7,200 watts of output power, supports UPS functionality for uninterrupted emergency power, and offers ultra-fast charging options. The system can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours via the power grid or as fast as 102 minutes with hybrid charging through the STS.

The Explorer 5000 Plus is also equipped with app-based controls, allowing users to monitor and optimize their energy usage in real time. Built with robust LiFePO4 batteries, the system meets the highest safety standards, weighs 61 kilograms, and comes with castor wheels for easy mobility. The retail price of the E5000 Plus is $3,499 in the US.

SolarSaga 100 Prime: High-Efficiency Solar Panel for RVs and Yachts

The SolarSaga 100 Prime is Jackery's newest innovation in mobile solar panels, specifically designed for installation on motorhome roofs and yachts. Its bifacial modules, built with rear-contacted IBC cells, provide a superior energy yield and deliver up to 20% more power than comparable models, even in low-light conditions. With an efficiency exceeding 25%, the SolarSaga 100 Prime is a reliable energy solution for various outdoor adventures.

Crafted from high-quality materials and designed to operate in extreme conditions, the panel boasts IP68 waterproof certification and performs reliably in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C. Measuring 986 x 552 x 29 mm, it is lightweight and designed to minimize wind noise, making it ideal for mobile installations.

Jackery Solar Roof: First Curved XBC Solar Roof Tiles

Jackery's XBC solar roof tiles are a game-changer in renewable energy, combining high efficiency with architectural elegance. Featuring a unique 150° curved "smile" design and ultra-thin crystalline silicon solar cells just 0.13 mm thick, the tiles achieve an efficiency of over 25%, generating up to 170 watts per square meter.

Available in classic roof tile colors—obsidian black and terracotta—the XBC tiles blend seamlessly with traditional roofing styles, making them an aesthetically pleasing solution for private homes, commercial buildings, and architecturally ambitious projects. With compatibility for over 90% of mounting systems, the tiles are quick and easy to install, redefining how solar technology integrates into everyday life by balancing energy performance with visual appeal.

