Ceruvia Founder and CEO, Carey Turnbull, Featured in New Book "Psychedelic Outlaws"

GREENWICH, Conn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceruvia Lifesciences, a leading neurotransformational biopharmaceutical company, is proud to announce that Ceruvia's work has been detailed in the newly released book "Psychedelic Outlaws" by award-winning sociologist Joanna Kempner. The book, which delves into the fascinating history of the underground use of psilocybin treatments for cluster headaches, and its subsequent exploration in clinical trials, recounts Ceruvia CEO Carey Turnbull's role in advancing this line of research and advocating for better access to treatments.

"Psychedelic Outlaws" chronicles the extraordinary journey of a group of individuals debilitated by cluster headaches, often referred to as 'suicide headaches' due to their extreme pain. Among these trailblazers is Bob Wold and the organization Clusterbusters®, dedicated advocates for those suffering from this debilitating condition.

Faced with a lack of effective treatments and limited research funding, these patients turned to psilocybin mushrooms. The book captures their struggle for recognition within a complex regulatory system, revealing the grassroots efforts that led to collaborations with Turnbull and renowned institutions like the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School, as well as the eventual founding of Ceruvia Lifesciences.

"This book sheds light on the resilience and ingenuity of those who refuse to accept suffering as a status quo," said Turnbull. "It is an honor to be featured among such courageous individuals as Bob Wold, and members of Clusterbusters®, who have paved the way for a new era of psychedelic research."

"Psychedelic Outlaws" is now available in bookstores and online.

