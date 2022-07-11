Ceramic Tiles Market USD 121810 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 2.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramic Tiles Market is Segment by Type - Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Unglazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Others Tiles, by Application - Household Usage, Commercial Usage. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Construction & Maintenance Category.

The ceramic tiles market size is estimated to be worth USD 103810 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 121810 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Ceramic Tiles Market are

The growing population, demand for home redecoration, and increase in construction activities will drive the growth of the market. The rise in consumer demand for home renovation, eco-friendly materials, and technological innovations such as digital inkjet printing tiles is one of the major factors boosting the global ceramic tiles market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL CERAMIC TILES MARKET

Ceramic tiles are preferred heavily in architecture and construction projects. They are mainly manufactured from feldspar, bentonite, kaolin, sand, and glass. The tiles are used in flooring applications in residential and commercial spaces. It reduces household allergens, is dust, sand, and moisture resistant, very easy to clean, and is cheaper to maintain. Such characteristics will boost the growth of the ceramic tiles industry during the forecast period.

Ceramic tiles are popular options for home renovation, furnishing, and upgrades. They are used extensively for decorative purposes in kitchens, bathrooms, swimming pools, walls, rooftops, etc. Other uses include shopping malls, households, schools, and stores. Apart from their beautiful look, these tiles are anti-slippery and water-absorbent. Such factors will boost the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the coming years.

Single-family house construction activities are rising rapidly. Strict regulations have been set up to include environment-friendly construction materials in infrastructural projects. Several green building standards have been enacted. Ceramic tiles are durable and rigid. It complies with all necessary building regulations suitable for flooring and wall applications. This in turn will drive the expansion of the ceramic tiles market in the upcoming years.

Urbanization is evolving at a rapid pace. People are migrating to metropolitan regions with changing expectations, an increase in everyday comfort, and a rise in standards of living. The share of the world population living in cities is expected to rise further moving forward. This will drive the demand for global material consumption in turn fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The advent of digital inkjet printing technology has revolutionized the global ceramic tiles industry. The tiles are created through 3D-printed graphic artwork with high-quality impressions. Consumers are preferring these tiles because of their intricate designs, high aesthetic appeal, and availability of different choices.

CERAMIC TILES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the glazed segment is expected to dominate in the ceramic tiles market share as it has excellent stain resistance. Additional protective layer aids in water absorption increasing their utility in humid conditions and wet area applications such as bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, etc.

Based on application, the household segment is expected to dominate due to the rise in population, booming construction industry, and increase in disposable income along with a greater focus on comfort and interior decoration.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the lead in the coming years with China holding a share of 50%. This is due to the rapid expansion of the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. While Europe is the second-largest holding a share of 20%.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

SCG Ceramics

Sanfi

Rovese

RAK Ceramics

Portobello

Panaria

Pamesa

Newpearl

Mohawk Industries

Monalisa

Nabel

Shaw Industries Group

Mohawk

Marco Polo

Lamosa

Keraben

Kajaria

Jinduo

Iris Ceramica

Interceramic

Grupo Lamosa

Florim

Florida Tile

EMIL AMERICA

Eagle

Del Conca

Crossville Inc

Cooperativa Ceramica d'Imola

Concorde

Champion

Casalgrande Padana

Xinzhongyuan

Guangdong Winto

Guangdong Jiajun

Guangdong Dongpeng

Guangdong BODE

Tidiy

