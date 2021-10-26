Ceramic Fiber Market Size to Reach USD 2854.5 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ceramic Fiber Market is Segmented by Type (Ceramic Fiber Blanket, Ceramic Fiber Board, Ceramic Fiber Cotton, Non-Shaped Ceramic Fiber), Application (Aerospace And Defense, Chemical, Steel Industry, Electrical Appliances, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Chemicals Industry Category.

In 2020, the global Ceramic Fiber market size was USD 2184 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2854.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Ceramic Fiber Market Are:

The increased use of ceramic fibers in end-use industries is likely to fuel the ceramic fiber market growth, due to attributes such as lightweight, high thermal conductivity, thermal shock resistance, high-temperature stability, and high chemical resistance.

Furthermore, the ceramic fiber market is predicted to increase significantly due to the rising use of ceramic fiber for insulation reasons in the iron and steel, and petrochemical industries.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-4O445/Ceramic_Fiber_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Ceramic Fiber Market:

The growing use of ceramic fiber in a variety of end-user applications is projected to propel the ceramic fiber market forward. In shipbuilding, high-temperature-resistant ceramic blankets and boards are used as insulation to prevent fires from spreading and for general heat containment. For this reason, blankets, rigid boards, and semirigid boards can be used to ship compartment walls and ceilings. In the automobile sector, as well as in aircraft and spacecraft engines, ceramic blankets are employed as insulation for catalytic converters. Ceramic blankets are used as furnace interior insulation in the metal sector. For insulation, boards are used in conjunction with blankets. In the chemical-process industry, ceramic boards are also utilized as a backup insulation for furnaces and kilns, thermal covering for stationary steam generators, linings for molten metal ladles, and cover insulation for magnesium cells and high-temperature reactors.

Increasing demand for ceramic fiber insulation from high-temperature applications is expected to drive the growth of the ceramic fiber market. The thermal conductivity of ceramic fiber is low, and it can resist high temperatures. Furthermore, it has a low density and thermal inertia. For excellent heat containment and energy conservation, ceramic fiber products are employed as insulation materials in high-temperature applications. Blankets, boards, bulk fibers, modules, paper, textiles, and other items are among the goods. Petrochemical, iron & steel, aluminum, ceramic, power generation, automotive, aerospace, and glass are among the end-use industries that benefit from their lightweight, thermal shock resistance, and strength.

End-user industries' increasing need to save energy and lower production costs are likely to increase demand for ceramic fiber to a significant amount throughout the forecast period. In the iron and steel sectors, ceramic fiber is commonly utilized as a refractory liner for thermal processing and heating furnaces. This is due to its increased energy conductivity per unit thickness compared to insulating fire bricks. Ceramic fiber helps save energy by keeping heat from escaping from furnaces and kilns. It is lightweight and has low conductivity. This feature is in turn expected to drive the growth of the ceramic fiber market.

During the forecast period, the growing aerospace industry in the world is likely to boost the ceramic fiber market. Ceramic fibers are utilized in the aerospace sector because of their lightweight, high-temperature resistance, electrical insulation, high energy of ablation, corrosion resistance, chemical stability, wear resistance, and vibration resistance.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-4O445/ceramic-fiber

Ceramic Fiber Market Share Analysis

Based on region, North America is the largest market, with a share of about 40%, followed by China and Europe, having a total share of about 50 percent. This dominance of North America is attributed to the increase in shale exploration activities.

Based on product, Ceramic Fiber Blanket is the largest segment, with a share of about 45%. This is due to increased demand for insulating material in the shipping, industrial, automotive, and aerospace industries. Blankets made of ceramic fibers are a popular item on the market. In shipbuilding, high-temperature resistance ceramic blankets are used as insulation to prevent fire propagation and general heating containment. Blankets are often utilized on the ceilings and walls of ship cabins.

Based on application, the largest application is Chemical Industry, followed by the Aerospace And Defense Industry, Steel Industry, Electrical Appliances, etc.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-4O445/Ceramic_Fiber_Market

Major Players in the Ceramic Fiber Market

Ibiden

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Shandong Luyang Share

Isolite Insulating Products

Nutec Fibratec

Rath

Unifrax I LLC

Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

Thermost Thermotech Co. Ltd

Hongyang Refractory Materials

Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-4O445&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-4O445&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- In 2020, the global High Performance Fiber market size was USD 13850 Million and it is expected to reach USD 23880 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global fiber reinforced composites market was valued at USD 84.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 131.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

- The graphene composites market was valued at $13.1 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach $109.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- In 2020, the global High-Performance Insulation Materials market size was USD 6837 Million and it is expected to reach USD 9612.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global High Modulus Carbon Fiber market size was USD 451 Million and it is expected to reach USD 763.7 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

- High Temperature Insulating Ceramic Fiber Material Market contains segmentation By Type (6000C-11000C (1112°F-2012°F), 11000C-15000C (2012°F-2732°F), 15000C-17000C (2732°F-3092°F), 17000C and above (3092°F)), By Application (Petrochemical, Ceramic, Glass, Aluminum, Iron and Steel, Others) and Regional

- In 2020, the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market size was USD 15790 Million and it is expected to reach USD 32810 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2027.

- Bio-based Fibre Market contains segmentation By Type (Plant Fiber, Animal Fiber), By Application (Textile and Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial Application, Others) and Regional

- In 2020, the global Optical Fiber Preform market size was USD 2655 Million and it is expected to reach USD 3937.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Viscose Staple Fiber market size was USD 12080 Million and it is expected to reach USD 15060 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Concrete Fiber market size was USD 1030 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1301.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) market size was USD 4762.7 Million and it is expected to reach USD 8631.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Medical Fiber Optics market size was USD 224.7 Million and it is expected to reach USD 379.9 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

- Global and Japan Ceramic Fiber Textiles Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and United States Polycrystalline Ceramic Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

To see the full list of related reports on the Fiber

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports