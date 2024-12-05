Centrical Announces 2024 Customer SELECT Award Winners

The awards recognize leaders and organizations transforming frontline employee performance experience and innovation across industries.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical today unveiled the winners of the 2024 Customer SELECT Awards, celebrating organizations and individuals that have redefined excellence in employee performance experience management and innovation. These trailblazers have leveraged Centrical's solutions to transform their workplaces, empower their frontline teams, and achieve remarkable results.

Team Award Winners Individual Award Winners

"The Centrical Customer SELECT Awards shine a spotlight on the incredible achievements of our customers and the remarkable individuals within their organizations," said Daphne Saragosti, Chief Customer Officer at Centrical. "Each winner embodies what's possible when technology, innovation, and a commitment to people come together to unlock extraordinary outcomes. Their success inspires us all, and we are proud to be their partner on this journey."

Team Award Winners:

The Scholar: Arise Virtual Solutions



Arise redefined training with a dynamic onboarding and certification process for its service partners. Through competency validation, personalized learning paths, and real-time analytics, Arise set a new standard for service partner readiness and performance. Their approach resulted in faster, more effective training processes and improved client satisfaction.



"With the launch of Centrical and using many of its tools, we've been able to reduce speed to proficiency by almost half. This means where it was taking three months to reach a particular level, we're now achieving that in half the time. Our service partners feel more supported, and this translates into better metrics and exceptional results for our clients and their customers." — Sonia Brant Mullins , Vice President of Service Partner Experience, Arise Virtual Solutions





Arise redefined training with a dynamic onboarding and certification process for its service partners. Through competency validation, personalized learning paths, and real-time analytics, Arise set a new standard for service partner readiness and performance. Their approach resulted in faster, more effective training processes and improved client satisfaction. — , Vice President of Service Partner Experience, Arise Virtual Solutions The Innovator: IHG Hotels and Resorts



IHG Hotels & Resorts launched IHG Climb to empower frontline colleagues with targeted resources, including training and tools to enhance guest experiences and boost Enrollment Efficiency and Loyalty Recognition. Since its launch, the program has improved loyalty recognition scores year over year and surpassed pre-pandemic enrollment levels, driving increased direct bookings and guest retention.



" IHG One Rewards members are our most profitable and valuable guests. They're loyal to our brands and help drive revenue to our hotels with each of their repeat stays. We really wanted to see a step change performance heading into 2024 and make sure that our branded hotels are delivering the program day in and day out, while finding new ways to engage with our frontline team members." — Natasha Scott , Senior Vice President, Americas Revenue Management and Commercial Teams, IHG Hotels & Resorts





IHG Hotels & Resorts launched IHG Climb to empower frontline colleagues with targeted resources, including training and tools to enhance guest experiences and boost Enrollment Efficiency and Loyalty Recognition. Since its launch, the program has improved loyalty recognition scores year over year and surpassed pre-pandemic enrollment levels, driving increased direct bookings and guest retention. — , Senior Vice President, Americas Revenue Management and Commercial Teams, IHG Hotels & Resorts The Gamechanger: Purpose Financial



Purpose Financial, a leader in financial services, introduced an innovative gamification platform powered by Centrical that transforms routine tasks into engaging, interactive challenges. By combining performance tracking with gamified goals, the platform has improved performance metrics, reduced turnover, and fostered a purpose-driven culture. The solution empowers managers along with field, call center and collection agents across more than 800 U.S. branches to achieve new milestones while equipping managers with actionable insights to deliver impactful coaching and real-time recognition. This approach has boosted productivity and strengthened team cohesion, setting a new standard for employee engagement within the organization.



"Purpose Financial's gamification platform has changed the way we work. It's not just about hitting targets; it's about creating an environment where our agents feel valued, motivated, and equipped to succeed. The impact on engagement and performance has been remarkable." — Michelle Goldsberry , Senior Business Integrations Specialist, Purpose Financial





Purpose Financial, a leader in financial services, introduced an innovative gamification platform powered by Centrical that transforms routine tasks into engaging, interactive challenges. By combining performance tracking with gamified goals, the platform has improved performance metrics, reduced turnover, and fostered a purpose-driven culture. The solution empowers managers along with field, call center and collection agents across more than 800 U.S. branches to achieve new milestones while equipping managers with actionable insights to deliver impactful coaching and real-time recognition. This approach has boosted productivity and strengthened team cohesion, setting a new standard for employee engagement within the organization. — , Senior Business Integrations Specialist, Purpose Financial The Captain: Wix.com



Wix empowered its managers and teams by centralizing workflows and aligning coaching processes. With over 70% of managers adopting Centrical's coaching feature immediately, the company scaled its leadership strategies, boosting engagement and performance.



"There was a lot of excitement among managers to finally have a tool that aligns processes and supports them in coaching their teams more effectively." — Helene Zerbib , TLV Customer Care Delivery Site Lead, Wix





Wix empowered its managers and teams by centralizing workflows and aligning coaching processes. With over 70% of managers adopting Centrical's coaching feature immediately, the company scaled its leadership strategies, boosting engagement and performance. — , TLV Customer Care Delivery Site Lead, Wix The High Performer: Capita Experience



Capita Experience transformed its approach to performance management by leveraging Centrical to unify workflows, enhance collaboration, and provide real-time insights. Through gamification and tailored coaching strategies, the organization empowered its remote workforce and fostered measurable improvements, including a dramatic increase in customer resolution rates and efficiency gains across all service lines.



"With Centrical, we've not only reduced Average Handling Time by 9.9%, with some teams achieving a 13% reduction, but we've also enhanced the support we provide to both our managers and employees. The platform has become a key enabler of collaboration, engagement, and performance improvement, even in a fully remote environment." – Gianni Petrillo , Senior Operations Manager, Capita Experience





Capita Experience transformed its approach to performance management by leveraging Centrical to unify workflows, enhance collaboration, and provide real-time insights. Through gamification and tailored coaching strategies, the organization empowered its remote workforce and fostered measurable improvements, including a dramatic increase in customer resolution rates and efficiency gains across all service lines. – , Senior Operations Manager, Capita Experience The Nurturer: Teleperformance Samsung



Teleperformance Samsung tackled hybrid work challenges with innovative solutions like daily wellness checks, gamification, and AI-driven performance insights. These initiatives fostered transparency, well-being, and a remarkable +70 NPS.



"With Centrical, team leaders conduct daily wellness checks, particularly focusing on employees working remotely. These checks provide insight into individual well-being, making Centrical a conversation starter and ensuring employees feel supported and acknowledged, even in a remote work setting."— Marco Brouwer , Contact Centre Manager, Teleperformance Samsung

Individual Award Winners:

The Visionary: Liz Millington , Head of Digital Transformation, Ascensos

Liz Millington exemplifies visionary leadership through her people-first approach, driving cultural and operational excellence at Ascensos. By leveraging real-time data insights and fostering collaboration, she inspired transformative changes that empowered employees and elevated client outcomes for organizations like Selfridges and John Lewis .





exemplifies visionary leadership through her people-first approach, driving cultural and operational excellence at Ascensos. By leveraging real-time data insights and fostering collaboration, she inspired transformative changes that empowered employees and elevated client outcomes for organizations like Selfridges and . The Employee Experience Champion: Michelle Goldsberry, Sr. Business Integration Specialist, Purpose Financial

Michelle Goldsberry redefined employee engagement, inspiring a culture of growth and high performance within Purpose Financial's customer contact center. Her leadership drove remarkable business outcomes, including a 163% increase in new money contributions and a 134% rise in calls handled.





redefined employee engagement, inspiring a culture of growth and high performance within Purpose Financial's customer contact center. Her leadership drove remarkable business outcomes, including a 163% increase in new money contributions and a 134% rise in calls handled. The Creative Content Pioneer: Izabella Mendes , Learning Designer, Foundever Brazil

Izabella Mendes revolutionized learning for Foundever's Technical Operations team by embedding soft skills into client communication through SCORM-based games, animated podcasts, and personalized content. Her creative approach ensured learners stayed engaged and inspired through meaningful learner experiences.

Celebrating Excellence

Congratulations to all the 2024 Centrical Customer SELECT Award winners! These innovators have set new benchmarks for employee engagement and organizational success, demonstrating the transformative potential of Centrical's solutions.

For more details about the winners and their exceptional programs, including additional resources, visit Centrical Customer SELECT Awards 2024.

About the Centrical Customer SELECT Awards

The Centrical Customer SELECT Awards, now in their fifth year, celebrate organizations and individuals who exemplify excellence and innovation in leveraging Centrical's solutions to drive business success. These awards recognize both teams and individuals who have set new benchmarks in employee engagement, operational performance, and innovation. Building on the success of past years, the 2024 awards continue to highlight achievements across industries, including new categories for individual excellence. Winners demonstrate the transformative power of Centrical's platform in fostering continuous growth, performance improvement, and measurable business impact.

About Centrical

Centrical, the Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world's leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth, through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee—all wrapped in industry-leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical's AI copilot empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as IHG, Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573929/SELECT_Social_Company_Winners_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573930/SELECT_Social_Individual_Winners_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879644/Centrical_Logo_color_RGB_01_Logo.jpg