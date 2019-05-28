Centrica Business Solutions Launches Global EV Offer, Joins National Go Ultra Low Campaign

Businesses are being offered a combination of products that will allow them to meet the additional power demands of new charging points by generating, storing and managing their own power on site. In addition to the provision of new solar and battery storage facilities, customers will be able to integrate their EV chargers with existing energy infrastructure and access local energy management services to ensure they are managing their growing fleet in the smartest, most efficient way.

The 'EV Enablement' package of solutions has been developed in response to the growing global EV market, which could require up to 18GW of additional power by 2050 in the UK alone – equivalent to an extra 30% on top of today's peak demand[1]. In the US, it's estimated there will be 18.7 million EVs (7% of total car stock) on the road by 2030, calling for 9.6 million charge ports[2].

Research carried out by Centrica has shown that more than 75% of businesses are planning to introduce EVs into their fleets. However, less than half (43%) of those have considered the implications of what that could mean in terms of their energy demand.

Jorge Pikunic, Global Managing Director for Centrica Business Solutions said: "The adoption of electric vehicles is no longer a question for tomorrow. For businesses, the transition to EV is a big opportunity to become cleaner, more sustainable and more efficient.

"We believe distributed energy technologies will be key to supporting the cost-effective roll out of EVs, reducing the need for costly grid upgrades and new centralised generation capacity.

"Our offer has been designed to be fully flexible so that, whatever stage businesses are at on the EV journey, we can help make the transition simpler, faster and more affordable."

The new offer builds on Centrica's experience as an established supplier and installer of over 17,000 charging points since 2012. Centrica Business Solutions is also working with sister company British Gas to offer a 100% renewable business EV tariff that is certified by the Carbon Trust.

As the operator of the UK's third largest commercial fleet, Centrica has already started to electrify its own fleet of 14,000 vehicles, racking up over one million electric miles in the last five years.

Centrica has also been confirmed as the first energy company to join the 'Go Ultra Low' campaign, established to help UK organisations and motorists understand the benefits, cost savings and capabilities of electric vehicles. The collaborative campaign is the first of its kind, bringing together a consortium of vehicle manufacturers, Government and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Poppy Welch, Head of Go Ultra Low, said: "With Go Ultra Low now welcoming energy companies into the campaign, we are excited to be able to provide an even more comprehensive view of electric vehicle ownership. Energy companies are already undertaking a wide range of activities to promote EV uptake, and initiatives like Centrica's new business customer EV offer will help to encourage companies to unlock the potential benefits of making the switch to electric in their fleet. We look forward to working with Centrica and others to help consumers and organisations understand the benefits, cost savings and capabilities that electric vehicles offer."

To find out more go to www.centricabusinesssolutions.com/ev-enablement

Centrica plc is an international energy and services company. Our purpose is to provide energy and services to satisfy the changing needs of our customers. We've been serving customers for over 200 years and aim to be at the centre of their daily lives - central to helping them run their world.

Under the Centrica Business Solutions brand, we deliver integrated energy solutions for businesses and other large energy users, combining distributed energy technologies and a variety of commercial options to improve performance and cost management, drive decarbonisation, strengthen resilience, and create opportunities for growth.

Centrica manages over 2.5GW of flexible capacity globally.

We believe that the electrification of transport will be fundamental to global decarbonisation efforts and are committed to working with customers and partners to drive progress in this space.

We are proud members of the Optimise Prime programme – the world's largest trial of its kind, developed to come up with practical ways of overcoming the up-front costs that are currently holding back many of the country's biggest commercial vehicle operators from making the switch to electric vehicles. Led by global data technology solutions provider Hitachi Vantara and electricity distributor UK Power Networks, the trial will see up to 3,000 electric vehicles from Centrica, Royal Mail and Uber take to the road, supported by distributor Scottish & Southern Electricity, Hitachi Europe and Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions.

About Go Ultra Low

The Go Ultra Low campaign aims to increase purchase consideration of electric vehicles by helping motorists understand the benefits, cost savings and capabilities of the wide range of plug-in and hydrogen-powered vehicles on the market. The campaign works to educate public and fleet audiences about these vehicles, addressing myths and highlighting benefits, including how they offer competitive practicality for private and business users.

GoUltraLow.com provides a one-stop shop for information about owning and running electric vehicles, the makes and models available, and the locations of the thousands of publicly-accessible chargepoints.

