CentralNic Partners With .London to Underpin London's Iconic Status Online

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the fastest-growing company in the domain name industry, with over 45 million domains using its platforms, has been awarded a project by Dot London Domains Limited, a subsidiary of London & Partners, the business growth and destination agency for London. London & Partners operates the .London top-level domain (TLD) and reinvests profits into creating additional economic growth for London.

This new win is yet another addition to CentralNic Registry's ever-expanding geographic top-level domain (GeoTLD) portfolio, as it takes a foothold in this area of the market.

London was one of the first cities in the world to get its own official TLD name, .London. Through owning and using a .London domain name, organisations and individuals can give their websites the "power of London" that will boost their profile through a closer and clear association with the city's brand and reputation.

Dot London Domains Limited's contract with CentralNic is for the supply of technical registry services that underpin the infrastructure of .London and supports its growth and sustainability through marketing programmes and initiatives that drive adoption and use of this sought-after top level domain.

Gavin Brown, head of CentralNic's Registry Services said: "CentralNic's sophisticated solution for domain registry management has once again demonstrated its industry-leading qualities and we are thrilled to have been awarded this contract for .London by Dot London Domains Limited. Being a London-headquartered company ourselves makes this project all the more important for us and we are looking forward to working with the .London team and playing a vital role in helping to reinforce London's cultural and iconic status online."

Rose Wangen-Jones, Managing Director Marketing and Destination at London & Partners said: "CentralNic Registry impressed us with their strong technical capabilities and data skills. In order to mitigate as many of the associated challenges as possible, choosing a partner with expertise in domain migration not only from a technical aspect but also an operational one too, was extremely important to us, and CentralNic Registry leads the field in that respect.

CentralNic Registry's ability to provide a fully integrated service was also key. CentralNic Registry has been providing marketing support for GeoTLDs from the beginning and we're looking forward to tapping into their knowledge to really drive awareness of the .London TLD.

CentralNic's comprehensive service offering, clear understanding of our requirements and proven stability spanning over 20 years has made them the perfect choice to be the backend service provider for our TLD."

For further information contact CentralNic Group

United Kingdom

Ben Crawford (CEO) +44 (0) 203 388 0600 Andy Churley (Head of Marketing, Registry Services)

media@centralnic.com



About CentralNic Group PLC

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

About Dot London Domains Limited

Dot London Domains Ltd is a subsidiary company to London & Partners, the business growth and destination agency for London, operating as the registry for the Dot London domain name. The Dot London domain name is one of more than 1,000 gTLDs that have been released by ICANN, the global internet body, and are available to buy through a number of partner registrars. Any surplus profit from Dot London sales is re-invested for the benefit of London. More information can be found at www.makeyours.london.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509583/CentralNic__Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.centralnicgroup.com



SOURCE CentralNic Group PLC