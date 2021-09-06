CentralNic Group Plc Appoints Carsten Sjoerup As Chief Technology And Product Officer

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group Plc (AIM: CNIC), the global internet platform company that derives revenue from the sales of online presence and marketing services, announces the appointment of Carsten Sjoerup in the new role of Chief Technology & Product Officer, effective immediately.

This newly created role is an important step in CentralNic's roadmap to becoming a world leading online services provider. This role will lead the integration of our technology and product teams across all our brands, with a focus on our technical expertise and new product launches. This will allow us to deliver the best developed and curated choice of products to our customers.

Carsten is an industry leader and joins CentralNic from GoDaddy where he was CIO. In this role he was responsible for infrastructure, technical operations, 24x7 monitoring, IT Service Management, product engineering, research, software development, consolidations and migrations – leading a team of 600+ across the US, EMEA, and Asia. His many achievements in that role include modernising and automating the infrastructure, massively improving deployment time, decreasing error rates and optimising cost.

Prior to GoDaddy Carsten was CTO at Host Europe Group ("HEG"), which was acquired by GoDaddy in December 2016. In this role he led the integration and consolidation of multiple acquisitions into HEG (before integrating HEG into GoDaddy), including by building a migration engine and process still in use today. He was also in charge of modernising and automating the technologies and processes to ensure a unified platform.

Carsten's outstanding employment experience has also been recognised through winning the IBM CTO Innovation Award.

Ben Crawford, CentralNic CEO, said: "We are delighted to have Carsten join CentralNic Group. He is Europe's leading expert in our industry in integrating companies and launching new products. His new role of Chief Technology & Product Officer is a strategic position which will support CentralNic on its roadmap to become a world leading online services provider. His superb track record and commitment to excellence and innovation positions him ideally to join our leadership team."

About CentralNic Group Plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

Media contact: media@centralnic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509583/CentralNic__Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.centralnicgroup.com



SOURCE CentralNic Group PLC