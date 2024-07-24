Thailand's top retail and real estate developer, Central Pattana, achieved the top ranking among Thai real estate companies on the 2024 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list.

Attaining Major Awards at the Retail Asia Awards 2024, Wallaya Chirathivat, the first Thai leader, won 'CEO of the Year,' while 'centralwOrld' received 'Mall of the Year' and 'Marketing Initiative of the Year.'

BANGKOK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pattana Plc., Thailand's leading retail and real estate developer, has garnered international recognition, reaffirming its business expertise and pioneering 'Retail-led real estate development' model. Central Pattana topped Thai real estate companies on the 2024 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list and reported remarkable growth in 2023, with revenue reaching 46.79 billion baht, a 26% increase from 2022 and delivering the highest dividends since its founding. This reflects the company's vision and long-term investment plan. Its' five-year plan from 2024-2028 includes a total investment of 121 billion baht.

Central Pattana Surges to Global Recognition: Ranked in 2024 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 with Multiple Prestigious International Accolades

Additionally, the company received several prestigious accolades at the Retail Asia Awards 2024, including CEO of the Year. Its flagship mall, 'centralwOrld,' won two awards, reaffirming its position as a global landmark at the heart of Bangkok.

Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat, President and CEO of Central Pattana Plc., said: "Central Pattana has been one of the key driving forces for the growth of Thailand for 44 years through our investment under the strategic model of 'The Ecosystem for All,' where our shopping centres are the main core business that links to residential projects, hotels, and office buildings nationwide. The company wants to develop spaces to improve the quality of life for people and communities, while focusing on the environment and ensuring economic growth in Thailand."

At the Retail Asia Awards 2024, Central Pattana garnered multiple accolades. Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat, President & CEO, became the first Thai leader to win 'CEO of the Year,' highlighting her exceptional leadership and vision in propelling Central Pattana to prominence in both the Thai and broader Asian markets. The company's flagship property, centralwOrld, earned two distinctions: 'Mall of the Year' for its world-class retail experiences, and 'Marketing Initiative of the Year' in recognition of its innovative marketing strategies.

The company plans to revolutionize global retail by developing five mega projects, adding 2.2 million square meters of retail space in Bangkok.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468119/Central_Pattana__1.jpg