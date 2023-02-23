Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market Will Witness an Investment of $1.05 Billion in 2028; Russia, Austria, & Poland Added Around 335 thousand Sq Ft Area in 2022- Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 10.64% from 2022-2028. Sustainable initiatives to attract data center operators, growth in 5G connectivity & deployment of edge data centers, and adoption of AI-based infrastructure are driving the growth of the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market. ClusterPower, DATA4, and Vantage Data Centers are the new entrants in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market. Moreover, cloud computing services and applications will continue to grow across countries in Central & Eastern Europe, leading to the further development of large data centers., leading to the further development of large data centers.

Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Russia is the largest market in terms of data center construction across the Central & Eastern Europe region. The data center market in Russia added over 149 thousand square feet of data center space. On the other hand, Poland witnessed the development of over 146 thousand square feet of data center space. Also, the Austria data center market witnessed the development of over 26,000 square feet of colocation data center space. Some top cities that attracted data center investments include Moscow, Warsaw, Vienna, Prague, and others. Some other cities such as Murmansk, Gdańsk, Katowice, Balakovo, Zagreb, and others also attracted data center investments in terms of area.

Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.05 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 575 Million CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 10.64 % Market Size -Area (2028) 860 thousand Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 151 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography Geographic Analysis Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, and Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries Key Vendors Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M, ABB, Aermec, Airedale, Aksa Power Generation, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Condair, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, KyotoCooling, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Vertiv Prominent Construction Contractors: AECOM, Altron, AODC, Arup, Aurora Group, DataDome, Deerns, Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige, Etop, Fluor Corporation, Free Technologies Engineering, GreenMDC, Haka Moscow, ICT Facilities, IMOS, ISG, KKCG Group, Mace, Mercury, PORR Group, STRABAG, TECHKO, Tetra Tech, Turner & Townsend, Warbud, Winthrop Engineering and Contracting, and ZAUNERGROUP Data Center Investors: 3data, 3S Group, Amazon Web Services, Artnet, Atman, Beyond.pl, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, IXcellerate, Magenta Telekom, Microsoft, MTS, Neterra, Netia, NTT Global Data Centers, Orange Business Services, Rostelecom Data Centers, Stadtwerke Feldkirch, T-Mobile, VK Cloud Solutions, and Yandex New Entrants: ClusterPower, DATA4, and Vantage Data Centers Market Dynamics · Increase in Data Center Investments · Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Drive Data Center Market · IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Centers

Market Insights

Digitalization will increase data center investments by colocation, cloud, Internet, and telecommunications providers.

Telecom companies such as Orange, T-Mobile, A1 Telekom, O2 (Telefonica), Vodafone, and others are responsible for the region's deployment and introduction of 5G services.

The trend of data center operators acquiring renewable energy to power their facilities will continue during the forecast period. Several operators have power purchase agreements in place with renewable energy companies. Orange, for instance, recently signed a new PPA with Enertrag to power its operations in Poland .

. Demand for data storage and hosting services will likely increase in the region, so the industry will likely witness new players' entry. In 2022, some new entrants in the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market were Vantage Data Centers, ClusterPower, and Data4. However, these new players will face competition from local and established global players.

data center construction market were Vantage Data Centers, ClusterPower, and Data4. However, these new players will face competition from local and established global players. Supply chain disruption, increasing inflation rates, shortage of skilled workforce, and political disturbance with Russia will negatively impact the Central and Eastern Europe data center construction market.

Geographical Analysis

Poland: Poland's data center industry is among the emerging markets and has recently grown. The industry has witnessed several new entrants, such as Data4 and Vantage Data Centers, building their presence in the market. One of the major factors driving the Poland market is increasing land prices and the unavailability of land to scale up in prime locations in Western European countries such as the UK and Germany. Such factors led investors to shift their focus to markets such as Poland, which offers ample land and power with options to scale up stably.

Austria: The market is witnessing the entry of several global cloud companies investing in the industry. For instance, Microsoft and Google have planned to open a dedicated cloud region in Austria. Amazon Web Services has planned to open an edge location in the country. The investment by all these major operators will allow other global colocation operators, such as Equinix, Vantage Data Centers, and others, to enter the market and explore the benefits and opportunities offered by the country.

Key Vendors

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aermec

Airedale

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Altron

AODC

Arup

Aurora Group

DataDome

Deerns

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Etop

Fluor Corporation

Free Technologies Engineering

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IMOS

ISG

KKCG Group

Mace

Mercury

PORR Group

STRABAG

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

ZAUNERGROUP

Data Center Investors

3data

3S Group

Amazon Web Services

Artnet

Atman

Beyond.pl

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

IXcellerate

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

MTS

Neterra

Netia

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Rostelecom Data Centers

Stadtwerke Feldkirch

T-Mobile

VK Cloud Solutions

Yandex

New Entrants

ClusterPower

DATA4

Vantage Data Centers

Market Segmentation

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgear



Power Distribution Units



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique



Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building and Engineering Design



Physical Security



Fire Detection & Suppression



DCIM/BMS

Tier Standard

Tier I & II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Russia



Poland



Austria



Czech Republic



Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries

