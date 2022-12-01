Cenozoic Robotics Unveils The World's First Real Spot-Cleaning Robot

The growing demand for cleaning robots

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor shortage in the cleaning industry has stimulated a substantially increasing demand for cleaning robots, or to be more specifically autonomous floor cleaning robots, which not only fulfills the market gap caused by the labor shortage, but also creates a better working condition for janitors. As an anonymous cleaning machine, it saves vast amounts of labor time spent on floor cleaning while improving the cleaning consistency and results.

Current cleaning robots are falling short of expectations

To begin, current robots cannot do the job of a cleaning professional, especially "patrol cleaning". The sensors act passively to avoid obstacles or bumping kids, instead of actively detecting and cleaning spills and/or debris on the floor.

Next, they can only be used in areas with few people. Therefore, most of them are set to work in the early morning or late night, when these areas are vacant.

Lastly, as current robots are essentially pre-programmed machines, they follow the pre-determined route to clean the floor in a single pass, which means they cannot check if the floor is actually cleaned. Hence, a morning inspection will often find uncleaned areas that necessitate human follow-up.

A smarter cleaning robot can help

Cenozoic Robotics' newly launched cleaning robot, Spot-Cleaner 50 (SP 50), is designed to be a robot which cleans like a cleaning professional.

With its proprietary Artificial Intelligent (AI)-powered algorithms, it can detect the stains and/or debris on the floor, and automatically adjust the cleaning mode and run the spot-cleaning as a human professional would.

Leveraging the advanced Nvidia Xavier AI edge computing chips and multi-channel 3D LiDAR, it can pass through the high traffic areas while assuring a clean floor every time.

Finally, as it is capable of detecting stains on the floor, it can do a cleaning result checkup, and will repeatedly clean the same area to ensure the job is completed satisfactorily, every time.

About Cenozoic Robotics

Founded in 2021, Cenozoic Robotics leveraged its extensive knowledge of autonomous driving and started to develop the world's smartest cleaning robot, with a vision that enabling the robot to "Clean Like a Pro". It successfully raised 30 million USD from top global VCs in 2022 and will join the cleaning show 2023 in London.

