Celsius Network's CEL Token Gets Listed on HitBTC Exchange

The CEL token was previously listed on Liquid.com, IDEX, and Switcheo earlier this year

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network ( https://celsius.network/ ), the industry-leading cryptocurrency platform, announces today the listing of its CEL token on HitBTC Exchange ( https://www.hitbtc.com/ ), one of the most advanced crypto exchanges on the market today providing a variety of robust crypto trading options.

CEL is an ERC20 blockchain-based token with utility enabling crypto holders to access financial functions and services through the Celsius app, all designed to act in the user's best interest. Users of Celsius services can earn up to 12% APR on crypto deposits and use their coins as collateral to get a USD or stablecoin loan for as low as 3.47%.

Unlike traditional banks, Celsius Network's mission is to fundamentally change banking as we know by leveraging blockchain technology to act in the best interest of the depositors rather than the shareholders. Celsius Network distributes up to 80% of its total revenue with its depositors in the form of weekly interest income with over $4 million paid to its community to date - more than all other cryptocurrency platforms combined.

"Our goal is to bring the next 100 million into crypto," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. "HitBTC is using innovative technology to make crypto trading easier, safer, and more accessible than ever before. Listing the CEL token on HitBTC will help bring fair and rewarding financial services to millions all over the world."

CEL tokens can be purchased on Liquid.com , IDEX , Switcheo , and HitBTC .

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

