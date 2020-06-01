Cellwize Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Cloud-based, AI open RAN automation platform, Chime

"Cellwize has expanded its focus from optimizing the RAN to managing and automating the RAN itself, including implementing automation principles across the heterogeneous network and application layers. This vision resulted in the development of its flagship RAN management and automation platform, Cellwize Chime," said Rohan Joy Thomas Industry Analyst. "Cellwize Chime utilizes AI and ML and is completely cloud-based and vendor-agnostic, has an open micro-services based architecture to address many key use cases, and is commercialized via flexible business models, including a pay-as-you-use model."

Cellwize forges unique partnerships with other technology firms, which allows it to customize its go-to-market strategy according to the region. For instance, one of its notable partners, Tech Mahindra, is recognized for its technology consultancy expertise in the global telecommunications industry. Cellwize has leveraged this partnership to build its go-to-market strategies that are custom to the technological maturity of both the network operator and the region in which the network operator is located. Similarly, its partnership with Deloitte helps network operators with change management, which is essential during the deployment phase of the automation stack as well as throughout the value realization path.

Significantly, Cellwize Chime has enhanced Artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, which change the information collected from external sources into a unified and open data model and exposes that data to Cellwize's open application programming interfaces (APIs). It then passes the information to the operator's many different applications that are deployed on the legacy Radio Access Technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, and the upcoming 5G deployment. On average, the platform helps network operators save 60 percent of their OPEX, which would have otherwise been spent on getting the RAN operational.

"Cellwize Chime moves from a static radio network policy to one that is adaptive through an enhanced AI/ML-type of governance, which provides carriers with significant flexibility to avoid vendor lock-ins, without going to their incumbent vendor for solutions," noted Thomas. "In a multi-cloud environment that consists of edge compute and centralized clouds, Cellwize Chime can seamlessly integrate different components with each other across different environments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Cellwize

Cellwize is all about accelerating carriers' 5G business through powerful mobile access automation, which will allow them to shorten TTM of their Next Gen Networks. Its cloud-native, AI-driven open platform enables mobile network operators (MNOs) to automate the configuration, management and optimization of networks and services; and with an advanced set of APIs, they can connect to any application and any vendor, as well as co-create on top of the platform. With Cellwize, MNOs gain unprecedented ease, speed and agility to accelerate the ROI on their network investments as well as time to market – even in the most complex and dynamic network environments, charging ahead with 5G, and always ready for the services and networks of tomorrow. Cellwize solutions are enabling the 5G journey for customers across North America, Latin America, Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.cellwize.com .

Media Contact

Laura Raanan

GK for Cellwize

Laura@gkpr.com

+972-50-6711772

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan