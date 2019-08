Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of ~6% Between 2019 and 2029 - PMR

The global cellulose derivative excipient market was valued to be ~US$ 200 Mn in 2014, and is expected to exceed ~US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2019. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% between 2019 and 2029, and is estimated to reach a global value of around US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2029.

East Asia & South Asia to be Prominent Regions in the Global Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market

The growth of East and South Asia cellulose derivative markets is projected by emerging economies in regions such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea. The growing pharmaceutical sales in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific is expected to directly impact the global cellulose excipient market due to the increasing pharmaceutical production in these countries. As a consequence, the South Asia cellulose derivative excipient market is expected to grow lucratively with a significant CAGR value of ~8% over the forecast period of 2019-2029, in terms of value.

Growing Food and Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry to Boost the Market

The growing usage of excipients in food and cosmetics & personal care products as stabilizing agents, binders, bio-adhesives, and gelling agent has led to an increase in the demand for cellulose derivative excipients over the recent years. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, Spain, U.K., and Japan, have witnessed an increase in the demand for dietary supplements over the recent years.

The global cellulose derivative excipient market study has been completed in seven regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The cellulose derivative excipient market is directly & indirectly dependent on the consumption and/or production of pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics & personal care sectors in respective regions.

According to PMR study, North America and Europe markets are projected to be prominent regions with a significant growth rate and accounts for healthy shares in the global cellulose derivative excipient market due to the high consumption of such products. Owing to the production activities in South Asia, the South Asia market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of ~8% over the forecast period, in terms of value.

Key Players in the Global Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market

Eastman Inc., Dow DuPont Inc., Ashland Inc., Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Shandong Head Co. Ltd, Tianjin ILE Pharmaceutical Materials Co., Ltd, Henan BOTAI chemical building materials Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Haishen New Materials Limited and Anhui Sunhere pharmaceutical, Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd, Kima Chemical Co.,Ltd., and Borregaard, among others.

Summary of the Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market

The global cellulose derivative excipient market is projected to witness significant growth over the next ten years. The pharmaceutical segment specifically is expected to represent significant opportunities for manufacturers. Moreover, the increasing demand for hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC) in multiple applications is also expected to represent significant potential for the market over the forecast years.

