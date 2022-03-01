Cellframe prepares for hackathons: the first applications will appear on the platform soon

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellframe is in full swing preparing for hackathons, where the best programmers will develop the first decentralized applications based on our platform. In the meantime, developers at workshops show how they see the practical use of our product.

Mainnet releases at the end of March, but the fun is already in full swing. In a week company gives the code for audit - this is the last check before the release. The last bugs are fixed, vulnerabilities are closed, the last step remains. A series of workshops has already started. The company is discussing the possible use of the platform and preparing for hackathons. Soon it will have the first applications.

Workshops and hackathons:

Cellframe is a platform for decentralized applications. These can be databases, VPNs, streaming services, marketplaces - it was created to make it simple and user-friendly. At workshops the possibilities of using Cellframe in practice are discussed. So the platform can more accurately draw up the terms of reference for hackathons. The platform will receive the first applications, and users will finally receive the tool for applied tasks.

How cellframe works:

The platform uses fog computing to operate. The user can directly control his data and not be afraid of their disclosure. The information is not stored on the servers of the data center. In addition, the decentralized structure increases the responsiveness of applications.

Over time, through spot pricing, users will be able to get better service for less money.

Cellframe is safe

Cellframe encryption is based on Crystal Dilithium and Picnic signatures. These are the finalists of the NIST competition for a new standard for post-quantum cryptography. This means that our platform will be able to withstand a quantum computer hacker attack. The system will protect user data and the contents of their crypto wallets.

The mainnet release is scheduled for March 21st.

