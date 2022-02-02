Cell Culture Media Market Size to Reach USD 3836.5 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cell Culture Media Market is Segmented by Type (Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media, Stem Cell Media, Other), Application (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy, Cytogenetic, Other). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027.

In 2020, the global Cell Culture Media market size was USD 1894.84 Million and it is expected to reach USD 3836.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Cell Culture Media Market Are:

The cell culture media market expansion can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases as well as the need to treat them. Furthermore, increased public awareness of stem cell culture will boost the industry's growth.

The cell culture media market will benefit from increased spending on biotech research. Apart from that, the rising demand for vaccines and monoclonal antibodies is expected to boost the growth of the cell culture media market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the threat posed by the disease has grown as a result of population growth, an increase in the incidence of such infectious diseases, and an increase in human contact. Pandemics and communicable diseases are becoming more likely, which presents opportunities for growth.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Cell Culture Media Market Are:

Due to rapid advancements in biopharmaceuticals, oncology, and stem cell research, the cell culture media market has evolved dramatically over the last decade. Furthermore, the market's growth is aided by increased funding and investments in R&D and innovation in the life science sector. The growth of the market is also influenced by funding for cell-based research, which favors single-based technologies and the introduction of advanced cell culture products.

The growing number of infectious diseases, as well as increased funding for cell culture, are expected to propel the cell culture media market even further. During the forecast period, the global cell culture media market is expected to see new revenue opportunities due to rising demand for vaccine production and advances in proteomic gene expression. Humans will be immunized with vaccines based on culture. Researchers have introduced cell culture-based vaccines in response to an increase in demand for vaccines with strict safety rules for novel vaccines in order to minimize and eradicate their spread.

Stem cell therapy research is at an all-time high in order to treat the disease's root cause, and it's backed by a lot of money. Cell Culture technology has grown in popularity due to the limited applicability of conventional pharmaceuticals and the lack of players in the biotechnology industry. In the near future, the market for these artificial organs is expected to grow at a significantly high rate, indicating rising demand and strong growth potential for the Cell Culture Media Market.

Cell Culture Media Market Share Analysis:

Based on the region, in East Asia, China held the largest market share of about 60%, followed by Japan.

Based on product, Classical Media & Salts held the largest market share of about 50%.

Based on application, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing is expected to hold the largest market share, followed by Tissue Culture & Engineering.

Major Players in the Cell Culture Media Market

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Corning

Cytiva

Lonza

FUJIFILM

Takara

Ajinomoto Kohjin Bio

Others

