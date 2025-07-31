Cell Culture Market worth US$50.69 billion by 2030 with 11.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cell Culture Market, valued at US$27.92 billion in 2024 stood at US$29.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$50.69 billion by the end of the period. Several factors contribute to the growth of the cell culture market, including growing focus on single-use technologies and increasing demand for novel therapeutics such as mAbs and biosimilars that require mammalian cell lines, which is expected to increase the adoption of cell culture products. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cancer is driving demand in this sector. The increasing support and funding from government and private organizations for cell-based research is also expected to boost growth. Furthermore, established and emerging market players focus on innovating and updating their product portfolios to increase their shares and gain a competitive edge that will likely support market growth in the coming years.

By products, the cell culture market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables are further segmented into sera, media, reagents; vessels; and accessories. Equipment is further categorized as bioreactors, storage equipment, and other equipment. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast. The largest share of the segment is attributed to repetitive purchase of media & reagents, and growing R&D activities to develop and manufacture advanced therapies.

By end users, the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced therapies, such as regenerative medicine, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is expected to boost the growth of the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' segment in the coming years.

By geography, the cell culture market is segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the cell culture owing to the increasing focus on the advancement of the biopharmaceutical industry, high government investments & funding for R&D, and growing demand for cell and gene therapy.

Key players in the cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), BD (US) Eppendorf SE (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Getinge AB (Sweden), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), Caisson Labs (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (France), PAN-Biotech (Germany), Cellexus (Scotland), Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US), Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Advancion Corporation (US), and BioSpherix, Ltd. (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading provider of scientific solutions, offering a diverse range of products in the cell culture market, including cell culture media, reagents, supplements, and advanced technologies for cell growth and maintenance, enabling researchers to achieve optimal results in their experiments and bioproduction processes. Its leading position is attributed to its strong brand image and robust product portfolio. The company offers its products through well-established brands such as Gibco, Nunc, Countess, Dynabeads, and HyPerforma. It has focused on product launches, expansions, and acquisitions in the last three years. In April 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the 5L DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor to simplify and accelerate process development.

Danaher (US):

Danaher is a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator providing a wide range of products and services for medical, industrial, and commercial applications. With this strong global presence, Danaher Corporation is constantly involved in acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, in October 2022, Cytiva acquired CEVEC Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition strengthened Cytiva''s position in biomanufacturing solutions and allows its customers to have immediate access to technologies. Additionally, the company emphasizes expanding its capabilities in the cell culture market. In September 2023, Cytiva expanded its facility with the establishment of a new Center of Excellence for single-use technologies in Shanghai. This facility is designed to help advance and accelerate the development of novel therapeutics.

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Merck KGaA offers a wide range of cell culture products, including media, sera, supplements, and reagents, catering to various research, bioprocessing, and clinical applications. They are widely used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company has a strong international presence, with a wide distribution network and established relationships with research institutions, and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Merck focuses on expanding its presence in emerging markets due to the growing demand for cell culture products. This involves establishing partnerships, distribution networks, and manufacturing facilities in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. In July 2024, Merck invested around USD 7.1 million (EUR 6.6 million) to expand commercial production of its first GMP-compliant manufacturing line for cell culture media (CCM) in China.

