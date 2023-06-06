Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Soars to US$ 18.6 billion, Fueling Breakthrough Innovations and Transforming Patient Care

According to prophecy market insights "Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market accounted for US$ 3.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 18.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.1%."

COVINA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Overview of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market?

Cell and gene therapies (CAGT) are used in treating various diseases like heart disease, cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases. CAGT has potential for addressing the root cause of genetic and acquired diseases and provides concepts and techniques that can be used in reproductive potential and remodeling, and gene regulation.

Growing prevalence of cancer disease has become major factor in market growth. Rising demand for CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) from emerging pharmaceutical and biotech companies has further boot the demand for market growth. Growing trend of outsourcing manufacturing activities and wide benefits of CDMOs is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market growth.

Who are the Key Vendors in Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market?

Catalent Inc

Lonza Group

Recipharm AB

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Pfizer CentreOne

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Patheon Inc

Almac Group

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

PCI Pharma Services

What is Prophecy's Analyst View on Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market?

Rising number of clinical trials has become a major driver of target market expansion. Growing demand for novel therapies and rising research and development activities has further fueled the market growth. Benefits of CDMOs in cell and gene therapy to make process of drug development in efficient and cost-effective manner is expected to power the demand for Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Accounted in 2022 US$ 3.2 billion Estimated to be in 2032 US$ 18.6 billion CAGR 18.1 % Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Service Area - Cell Therapy, Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector, and others By Indication - Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders By Phase - Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4 Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Request Customization Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5065

What are the Possibilities for Growth Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market?

Increasing Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapies: The field of cell and gene therapies is rapidly advancing, with a growing number of promising treatments in development.

The field of cell and gene therapies is rapidly advancing, with a growing number of promising treatments in development. Expanding Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapy Candidates: The pipeline of cell and gene therapy candidates continues to expand across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, genetic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

The pipeline of cell and gene therapy candidates continues to expand across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, genetic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Increasing Outsourcing Trends: Many biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their cell and gene therapy manufacturing to specialized CDMOs.

Many biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their cell and gene therapy manufacturing to specialized CDMOs. Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies: Continuous advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as automation, process optimization, and closed-system manufacturing, are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of cell and gene therapy production.

Continuous advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as automation, process optimization, and closed-system manufacturing, are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of cell and gene therapy production. Favorable Regulatory Environment: Regulatory authorities are increasingly supporting the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies.

Regulatory authorities are increasingly supporting the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Growing Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: The cell and gene therapy sector has attracted substantial investment from both established pharmaceutical companies and venture capital firms.

What is COVID-19's Impact on Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market?

Increased Demand for Vaccine Manufacturing: The urgent need for COVID-19 vaccines has led to a surge in manufacturing requirements. Many CDMOs with expertise in cell and gene therapy manufacturing have pivoted their resources and capabilities to support vaccine production.

The urgent need for COVID-19 vaccines has led to a surge in manufacturing requirements. Many CDMOs with expertise in cell and gene therapy manufacturing have pivoted their resources and capabilities to support vaccine production. Disruption of Clinical Trials: The pandemic has disrupted ongoing clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, including cell and gene therapies. Restrictions on patient recruitment, site closures, and disruptions in supply chains have delayed trial timelines.

The pandemic has disrupted ongoing clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, including cell and gene therapies. Restrictions on patient recruitment, site closures, and disruptions in supply chains have delayed trial timelines. Increased Focus on Supply Chain Resilience: The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. The cell and gene therapy field relies on complex supply chains for raw materials, reagents, and critical components. As a result, there has been a heightened focus on building resilient supply chains and reducing dependencies on single sourcing.

The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. The cell and gene therapy field relies on complex supply chains for raw materials, reagents, and critical components. As a result, there has been a heightened focus on building resilient supply chains and reducing dependencies on single sourcing. Delayed Investments and Funding: The economic impact of the pandemic has led to some delays in investments and funding for cell and gene therapy programs. Biotech companies and startups may face challenges in securing necessary funding, which could affect their engagement with CDMOs for manufacturing and development services.

What are the Recent News in Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market?

In May 2023 , AGC Biologics a leading biopharmaceutical CDMO, launched new "ProntolLVV" and "BravoAAV" viral vector platforms which offers efficient, fast and reproducible commercial and clinical GMP production. New launched viral vector platforms also offers vector development and manufacturing of cell & gene therapy programs.

, AGC Biologics a leading biopharmaceutical CDMO, launched new "ProntolLVV" and "BravoAAV" viral vector platforms which offers efficient, fast and reproducible commercial and clinical GMP production. New launched viral vector platforms also offers vector development and manufacturing of cell & gene therapy programs. In May 2022 , eureKARE launched euro 150 million to merge multiple European CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) into huge-weight serving developers of cell & gene therapies, microbiome therapeutics and protein drugs.

Market Challenges:

Complex Manufacturing Processes: Cell and gene therapies involve complex manufacturing processes that require specialized expertise, facilities, and equipment.

Cell and gene therapies involve complex manufacturing processes that require specialized expertise, facilities, and equipment. High Development Costs: Developing and manufacturing cell and gene therapies is a resource-intensive endeavor. The costs associated with research, development, validation, and manufacturing infrastructure can be substantial.

Developing and manufacturing cell and gene therapies is a resource-intensive endeavor. The costs associated with research, development, validation, and manufacturing infrastructure can be substantial. Regulatory and Compliance Requirements: The regulatory landscape for cell and gene therapies is rapidly evolving. CDMOs must navigate complex regulatory frameworks, ensuring compliance with guidelines from regulatory authorities such as the FDA, EMA, and others.

The regulatory landscape for cell and gene therapies is rapidly evolving. CDMOs must navigate complex regulatory frameworks, ensuring compliance with guidelines from regulatory authorities such as the FDA, EMA, and others. Supply Chain Management: The supply chain for cell and gene therapies is intricate, involving the sourcing and coordination of raw materials, reagents, and critical components

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a multifaceted impact on the Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market. While it brought new opportunities for CDMOs to contribute to vaccine manufacturing, it also resulted in disruptions to ongoing clinical trials and highlighted vulnerabilities in global supply chains. The pandemic has caused delays in investments and funding for cell and gene therapy programs, while regulatory flexibilities and shifts may have long-term implications.

However, the pandemic has also underscored the significance of advanced therapies and accelerated their adoption, presenting long-term opportunities for CDMOs as the field continues to expand. As the world navigates the ongoing pandemic, CDMOs in the cell and gene therapy market must adapt, remain resilient, and leverage the lessons learned to drive innovation, ensure supply chain robustness, and contribute to the development of transformative therapies that improve patient outcomes.

