Celegence CERTIFIED AS a Minority-Owned Business by the NMSDC

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celegence, a global provider of regulatory affairs services and solutions for the life sciences industry, has been recently granted Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification by the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council.

The certification verifies Celegence's status of being at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by racial or ethnic minorities who are also U.S. citizens. The MBE certification also demonstrates Celegence's capability to support employees and customers from diverse backgrounds to achieve excellence and fulfill aspirations.

"We are proud to be recognized by the NMSDC for our continuous effort in supporting racial equality and inclusiveness," says Punya Abbhi, the Chief Operating Officer at Celegence, "The MBE certification reflects our commitment to social good and we look forward to making a meaningful impact on supplier diversity given the nature of our global community."

As a global enterprise that is founded, operated and supported by traditionally underrepresented groups, Celegence is firmly committed to supplier diversity and inclusiveness through its racial-equality initiatives and programs. Partnering with a certified-MBE provides significant economic and social benefits, including growing supplier diversity programs, and it increases confidence that a minority supplier will make a positive impact on their industry.

"Above all, we are thoroughly looking forward to working with clients to help them achieve their goals, grow diversity programs, and continue to build on our shared values." says Sonia A. Veluchamy, Chief Executive Officer at Celegence.

Celegence helps life sciences companies navigate complex global regulatory requirements by providing consulting services and solutions dedicated to regulatory affairs. Celegence supports life sciences customers in the areas of EU MDR compliance, regulatory intelligence, RIMS data management, publishing, regulatory labelling including UDI consulting, medical writing and compliance with new regulations for product portfolios. Celegence's depth of experience and extensive delivery capability helps your regulatory teams operate more efficiently, reduce cost, and improve compliance. For more information, visit www.celegence.com or follow Celegence on LinkedIn.

