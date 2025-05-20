Celebrating Innovation: Winners Announced at the Global Tech & AI Awards 2025

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, publisher of Technology Magazine and AI Magazine, revealed the standout innovators, disruptors and digital leaders shaping the future at the Global Tech & AI Awards 2025 during Tech & AI LIVE London.

The awards recognised outstanding contributions to the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, honouring companies, individuals, and projects that exemplify innovation, impact, and ethical leadership.

"It is amazing to see the meaningful impact that these companies, projects and individuals are having on the world, furthering technological innovation.

Everyone at Tech & AI LIVE and Technology Magazine would like to extend their congratulations to our winners for 2025 and thank you for your dedication to a more connected, inclusive and innovative future." - Glen White, CEO of BizClik.

Winners of the Global Tech & AI Awards 2025

  • Company of the YearNscale
  • AI AwardApplaud
  • Cloud Computing AwardNational Gas
  • Data & Analytics AwardAUTO AI by BCG X
  • Digital Transformation AwardVision Consulting
  • Enterprise IT AwardDigitate
  • Executive of the YearMohit Kapoor (NIQ)
  • Future Leader AwardFarhinbanu Pathan
  • Technology Strategy AwardAmerican Global Logistics
  • Technology Consultancy AwardAIExperts99.com
  • Project of the YearNational Gas – Technology Separation Project
  • Sustainable Technology AwardHitachi Vantara
  • Social Impact AwardJupiter Intelligence
  • Start-Up AwardEsusu
  • Brand Campaign of the YearatNorth
  • Lifetime Achievement AwardJim Swanson, EVP & CIO at Johnson & Johnson

The evening also featured recognition for those highly commended, showcasing the breadth of global innovation and leadership in digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, and ethical AI.

BizClik's Tech & AI LIVE series continues globally, with Tech & AI LIVE Singapore (4 November) and Tech & AI LIVE New York (18 November) set to deliver further insights and executive engagement later this year.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech and AI. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and live events, we connect enterprise leaders with executive audiences to enable strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

