Celebrating Innovation: Winners Announced at the Global Tech & AI Awards 2025

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, publisher of Technology Magazine and AI Magazine , revealed the standout innovators, disruptors and digital leaders shaping the future at the Global Tech & AI Awards 2025 during Tech & AI LIVE London.

The awards recognised outstanding contributions to the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, honouring companies, individuals, and projects that exemplify innovation, impact, and ethical leadership.

"It is amazing to see the meaningful impact that these companies, projects and individuals are having on the world, furthering technological innovation.

Everyone at Tech & AI LIVE and Technology Magazine would like to extend their congratulations to our winners for 2025 and thank you for your dedication to a more connected, inclusive and innovative future." - Glen White, CEO of BizClik .

Winners of the Global Tech & AI Awards 2025

Company of the Year – Nscale

– AI Award – Applaud

– Cloud Computing Award – National Gas

– Data & Analytics Award – AUTO AI by BCG X

– Digital Transformation Award – Vision Consulting

– Enterprise IT Award – Digitate

– Executive of the Year – Mohit Kapoor (NIQ)

– Future Leader Award – Farhinbanu Pathan

– Technology Strategy Award – American Global Logistics

– Technology Consultancy Award – AIExperts99.com

– Project of the Year – National Gas – Technology Separation Project

– Sustainable Technology Award – Hitachi Vantara

– Social Impact Award – Jupiter Intelligence

– Start-Up Award – Esusu

– Brand Campaign of the Year – atNorth

– Lifetime Achievement Award – Jim Swanson , EVP & CIO at Johnson & Johnson



The evening also featured recognition for those highly commended, showcasing the breadth of global innovation and leadership in digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, and ethical AI.

Meet the 2025 Winners and Highly Commended Trailblazers here

BizClik's Tech & AI LIVE series continues globally, with Tech & AI LIVE Singapore (4 November) and Tech & AI LIVE New York (18 November) set to deliver further insights and executive engagement later this year.

Subscribe to the Tech & AI Newsletters for exclusive updates, industry news, and award announcements. Technology Subscribe Now | Ai Subscribe Now

Register now for upcoming virtual and in-person events via the site

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech and AI. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and live events, we connect enterprise leaders with executive audiences to enable strategic business engagement.