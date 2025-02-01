Celebrate the Chinese New Year with Guangdong

News provided by

GDToday

01 Feb, 2025, 15:17 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday.

Guangdong has extended an exclusive invitation to the guests to experience an extraordinary Chinese New Year. 

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox

This video takes you through the heart of Guangdong's festive traditions — Yingge dance, fire dragon dance, mouth-watering local delicacies, stunning cityscapes, and more, all in one exciting, action-packed clip. As we show you the rapid growth and energy of Guangdong, we're also rolling out the red carpet for friends from around the world to come and join the celebrations here in Southern China.

Watch now and feel the festive vibes of the most vibrant Chinese New Year celebration!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606190/Video.mp4

Also from this source

Fascinating Chinese New Year Gala arrangements of GRT Pearl River Channel in Yunfu Branch Venue

Fascinating Chinese New Year Gala arrangements of GRT Pearl River Channel in Yunfu Branch Venue

A news report from GDToday: The Pearl River Channel of Guangdong Radio and Television Station's program "2025 Chinese New Year Gala—Better Lives in...
Guangdong competitors achieve milestone with 13 gold medals at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

Guangdong competitors achieve milestone with 13 gold medals at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

News report from GDToday. The WorldSkills Lyon 2024 competition came to a triumphant close on the evening of September 15 local time, with the grand...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Art

Art

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics