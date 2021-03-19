Celebrate Spring with "Bleach: Brave Souls" Stamp Rally and A MASAYA ONOSAKA New Young TV Collaboration

Spring of Brave Souls Stamp Rally Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/spring_cp_2021/ *Please check the in-app notifications for more details.

Furthermore, Masaya Onosaka (voice of Shinji Hirako)'s program New Young TV will host a second collaboration with Bleach: Brave Souls on Sunday, March 28 at 17:00 JST (UTC+9). Katsuyuki Konishi (voice of Shuhei Hisagi and Keigo Asano) will also join as a host for the program. Don't miss out on new Brave Souls information during this special collaboration.

A MASAYA ONOSAKA New Young TV Official Twitter:

https://twitter.com/ExysNytv

Watch it here

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJQb0Pou939pDubqrvTSRSA

*Japanese audio with subtitles available in English, French, Korean, Thai, Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

*Guests and broadcast content are subject to change without notice.

There will also be a retweet campaign related to the show. Enter for a chance to be one of three lucky winners to get autographs from Masaya Onosaka and Katsuyuki Konishi!

How to Enter

1. Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account ( @Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Retweet the tweet from the official account with the MASAYA ONOSAKA☆New Young TV Collaboration: Spring full of Shinjis link.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.1+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices. PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required) Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Supported Regions: Global Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458001/1.jpg

Related Links

https://www.klab.com



SOURCE KLab Inc.