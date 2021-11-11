Celebrate International Single's Day With These Top 5 Self-intimacy Tips from MysteryVibe

Self-care practices are essential for our overall wellness, especially in Singledom

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Single's Day began in 1993 as a counter to Valentine's Day and to celebrate being single. Three decades on, it has grown to become the biggest shopping day of the year and helped increase our focus on self-care and self-intimacy - an integral part of our overall health.