Celebrate Full-On Flavour This Summer With Smirnoff Vodka

Enjoy summer get-togethers with friends with the makers of the world's no.1 vodka[1]

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfect accompaniment to garden parties or spontaneous get-togethers in the sunshine, make Smirnoff your go-to alcoholic drink for summer celebrations with friends. With a broad range of flavours such as Smirnoff Raspberry Crush, Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist, and the newly introduced Smirnoff Cherry Drop, there's plenty of choice for you to enjoy this summer!

Smirnoff Flavours

Smirnoff Cherry Drop combines the world's no. 1 premium vodka, Smirnoff No. 21, with the succulent flavour of sweet, sun-ripened red cherries, creating a deliciously bold flavour sensation. Mix with cola and ice for a simple summery serve, or switch up your favourite vodka cocktail with a fruity twist such as in a Cherry Drop Martini.

70cl, ABV: 37.5%, RRP: £17.50.

Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist marries fruity mango and passionfruit in an explosion of tropical taste. Made for those who want to mix up their drinks with unexpected flavours and taste discovery, Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist is the perfect accompaniment to early evening occasions with friends.

70cl, ABV: 37.5%, RRP: £17.50.

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush Flavoured Vodka is full of fruity raspberry flavours that invite you to experiment with flavours in your drinks, whether you're in a pub garden or BBQ-ing at home. Mix up in a delicious cocktail such as the Smirnoff Raspberry Crush Woo Woo for a true crowd-pleaser, and toast to the summer sun and get-togethers with friends.

70cl, ABV: 37.5%, RRP: £17.50

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush & Lemonade is the perfect partner for those looking to celebrate their summer on the go! Expertly pre-mixed with lemonade, this crafted mix combines the delicious flavours of sweet raspberries for a smooth flavour sensation that's ideal for picnics in the park or festival fun.

250ml, ABV: 4.5%, RRP: 1.95 per 250ml can.

Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit & Lemonade is the on-the-go convenient companion to Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist, the perfect accompaniment to your picnicking plans this summer! Blending sweet, juicy mango and passionfruit flavours with lemonade and premium Smirnoff No.21 vodka, you can enjoy the tropical flavour of summer wherever you go.

250ml, ABV: 4.5%, RRP: £1.95 per 250ml can.

You can get your hands on an exclusive limited-edition Smirnoff tote bag, designed by independent designer Quite Nice Clothing , complete with a Smirnoff Raspberry Crush & Lemonade and Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist & Lemonade can, alongside some delicious snacks to enjoy with friends wherever your summer plans take you. The Bar At Home will be giving away 10 of these exclusive bundles for free but don't worry, if you miss out on a free bundle, there are a limited amount available for purchase. Only available while stocks last, and you must be over 18.

Please drink responsibly and do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age. For more information, images or product samples, please contact:

TASTE PR, smirnoff@taste-pr.com, 020 3920 9339

[1] ISWR report, 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141004/Smirnoff.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141011/Smirnoff_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Smirnoff