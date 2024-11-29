ISTANBUL, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Türkiye's first private ground handling company, Çelebi Aviation, has expanded its global services through a new partnership with Turkish Airlines. From 1 December 2024, Çelebi Aviation will provide ground handling and passenger services for 9 weekly Turkish Airlines flights at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Çelebi Aviation and Turkish Airlines Join Forces in Africa

With more than 65 years of ground handling experience on three continents, in six countries and at 70 stations across the world, Çelebi Aviation will undertake its largest operation in Africa through this cooperation. Having added Tanzania to its global network in 2021, Çelebi Aviation continues to take significant steps in its international growth. This agreement with Turkish Airlines is a key milestone in its African expansion, providing ground and passenger services for Turkish Airlines' operations in Dar Es Salaam.

"Our efficiency in Tanzania will increase notably"

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration in Africa, Dave Dorner, Çelebi Aviation Group CEO, stated, "We are delighted to launch our partnership with Turkish Airlines in Dar Es Salaam. This operation is an important part of our growth strategy in Africa and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to operational excellence. This agreement will be a significant increase in our operational efficiency in Tanzania. We will continue to provide our customers with high quality service through our comprehensive services and strong infrastructure. This partnership is part of a larger strategy that will strengthen Çelebi Aviation's operations in Africa, not just in Tanzania."

First scheduled wide-body operation in Africa

Known for its commitment to service quality and operational excellence, Çelebi Aviation's growth in Tanzania contributes to the company's expansion goals within the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. The operation at Julius Nyerere International Airport also marks Çelebi Aviation's first scheduled wide-body flight in Africa, reinforcing its ambition to become a leading ground handling provider on the continent.

Çelebi Aviation focuses on digitalisation and sustainability to improve the quality of its passenger services, , ramp handling, aircraft interior cleaning, aircraft guidance and load control, general aviation services, meet & assist services, lounge and VIP services. In this regard, the company is reducing its carbon footprint by applying its technological expertise to its services, using digital tools, electric ground equipment and energy-efficient technologies.

About Çelebi Aviation:

Founded in 1958, Çelebi is a global leader in aviation services, offering comprehensive ground handling, cargo, and warehouse management. Operating at 70 stations worldwide, Çelebi is committed to delivering top-tier service quality and innovative solutions.

Çelebi's services include passenger handling, ramp services, load control, flight operations, and aircraft cleaning. The company invests continuously in advanced technology and rigorous training, adhering to international safety and quality standards.

With a presence in several countries, including Türkiye, India, Hungary, Germany, Tanzania and Indonesia, Çelebi employs over 15,000 people and provides services to more than 300 airline customers.

Driven by values of integrity, customer focus, teamwork, and innovation, Çelebi aims to exceed customer expectations and enhance the efficiency and safety of the aviation industry.

For more information, visit www.celebiaviation.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569859/Celebi_Aviation_Turkish_Airlines.jpg

Contact Information:

Selcan Çirişoğlu

Weber Shandwick

scirisoglu@webershandwick.com

+90 530 156 10 02

Pelin Saçu

Weber Shandwick

psacu@webershandwick.com

+90 551 599 39 35