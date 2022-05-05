Ceiling Tiles Market Size Worth $7,234 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR, (Strategic Investment Plans | Business Opportunities | SWOT Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Ceiling Tiles Market was worth around USD 7,234.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 10,146.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Ceiling Tiles Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Ceiling Tiles Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Ceiling Tiles Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Ceiling Tiles Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.8 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Ceiling Tiles Market was valued approximately USD 7,234.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 10,146.6 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. The Asia Pacific ceiling tiles market is expected to grow significantly through the forecast period, owing to rising consumer disposable incomes in developing nations such as India , China , and others, which would result in higher adoption of modern construction practices.

ceiling tiles market is expected to grow significantly through the forecast period, owing to rising consumer disposable incomes in developing nations such as , , and others, which would result in higher adoption of modern construction practices. United States is being driven by an increase in the use of various types of ceiling tiles, such as plain ceiling tiles, fissured ceiling tiles, and others. Furthermore, technological developments and severe laws governing VOC emissions from construction materials in the region are propelling the regional market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Ceiling Tiles Market By Material Type (Mineral Fiber, Metal, Gypsum, and Others). By Property Type (Acoustic and Non-Acoustic). By End User (Residential and Non-Residential) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"into their research database.

Ceiling Tiles Market: Overview

The primary drivers driving the market are rising demand for ceiling tiles from the construction industry and the reduction of carbon footprints in the raw material processing for manufacturing ceiling tiles. The growing emphasis on interior and outdoor design in commercial, industrial, and other businesses is driving the supply-demand curve for ceiling tiles higher globally. Due to rapidly expanding demand from the residential, commercial, hospitality, and other sectors, ceiling tile suppliers have seen a surge in demand for laminated ceiling tiles, which is expected to propel sales further in the coming years. During the projection period, innovation in gypsum tiles for their biodegradable features is projected to generate chances for the market. Due to the growing Western influence, customers are now looking for economical false ceiling choices with attractive and sophisticated interiors, raising demand and opening up new business potential. Moreover, technical improvements have helped manufacturers to streamline the installation procedure, ensuring correct alignment as well as the best final look to end-users, which is projected to drive the market in the future years.

Industry Dynamics:

Ceiling Tiles Market: Growth Dynamics

Driver: In order to support market growth, commercial construction activities are being increased.

This market is being driven by increased construction activity in commercial sectors such as hospitals and clinics, office buildings, educational institutions, and industrial complexes. The growing inclination for thermal insulation, improved aesthetics, and increased disposable income among customers are driving up demand for ceiling tiles. The changing business sector, as well as the use of tiles to improve the overall aesthetic of office structures, are driving market expansion. Furthermore, the medical industry is rapidly expanding, which is resulting in the construction of hospitals, which leads to product demand. The application for improving the appearance of the home and the exterior of residential structures is also an important component driving the market.

Restraints: Market Growth is Being Affected by High Costs and Susceptibility to Damage

The entire process of manufacturing and installing suspended tiles and supporting grids is costly. Raw material prices, ceiling design, and skilled installation are only a few of the elements that contribute to the high cost of ceiling tiles. Fluctuations and increases in any of these elements have a direct impact on the market, making them a high-risk factor. Furthermore, these tiles are readily damaged by molds and water, necessitating frequent replacement. Due to the damage-prone nature and high cost of ceramic tiles, buyers may shift to less expensive solutions, retraining the market.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market: Segmentation

The Ceiling Tiles Market is segregated based on Material Type, Property Type, and End User.

By Material Type, the market is classified into Mineral Fiber, Metal, Gypsum, and Others. Gypsum accounted for a major portion of revenue in the forecast period. This is due to the numerous advantages offered by these tiles, such as ease of installation, less weight on the structure, and ease of repair and maintenance. The rapidly expanding demand for various types of ceiling tiles is expected to put additional strain on materials such as gypsum. The market for ceiling tiles composed of various materials such as polycarbonate, wood, and PVC is predicted to stabilize in the next years, reducing the usage rate of regularly used materials.

By End User, the market is classified into Residential and Non-Residential. Non-residential segment leads the ceiling tiles market in the forecast period. This is due to the fast increasing commercial building construction activity around the world. Investing in the development of the non-residential construction industry in numerous developing nations such as India, Brazil, and South Korea is likely to drive market growth throughout the projection period. Ceiling tiles are commonly utilized in a variety of commercial settings, including hospitality, healthcare, and retail, in medical hallways, corridors, operating rooms, diagnostic centers, and clinics. These tiles are primarily employed to enhance the looks of commercial and cultural buildings, as well as to improve thermal and acoustic insulation capabilities.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., a market leader in residential and commercial ceilings, suspension systems, and walls, has introduced a new product, the 24/7 Defend product line, designed to provide healthier and safer spaces with cleaner air. AirAssure ceiling systems, which self-seal to the ceiling grid to prevent air leakage, are part of the portfolio, as is an in-ceiling (UV-C) air purification system.

List of Key Players of Ceiling Tiles Market:

Armstrong World Industries (US)

USG Corporation (US)

Hunter Douglas ( Netherlands )

( ) SAS International (UK)

CertainTeed (US)

Rockfon ( Denmark )

) Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH ( Germany )

) Knauf ( Germany )

) Saint-Gobain Gyproc ( France )

) Georgia -Pacific (US).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Ceiling Tiles Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Ceiling Tiles Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Ceiling Tiles Market Industry?

What segments does the Ceiling Tiles Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Ceiling Tiles Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 7,234.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 10,146.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.8% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Armstrong World Industries (US), USG Corporation (US), Hunter Douglas (Netherlands), SAS International (UK), CertainTeed (US), Rockfon (Denmark), Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany), Knauf (Germany), Saint-Gobain Gyproc (France), and Georgia-Pacific (US).

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific ceiling tiles market is expected to grow significantly

In terms of both value and volume, North America is the largest market for ceiling tiles. The presence of significant ceiling tile manufacturers, as well as the expansion of the building and construction industry in this area, can be credited to the growth of the ceiling tiles market in North America. The United States, being the main center of the North American ceiling tile market, has a lot of promise in the next years. Growth in the United States is being driven by an increase in the use of various types of ceiling tiles, such as plain ceiling tiles, fissured ceiling tiles, and others. Furthermore, technological developments and severe laws governing VOC emissions from construction materials in the region are propelling the regional market.

The Asia Pacific ceiling tiles market is expected to grow significantly through the forecast period, owing to rising consumer disposable incomes in developing nations such as India, China, and others, which would result in higher adoption of modern construction practices. Furthermore, factors such as significant population growth, urbanization, and ongoing commercial and residential remodeling operations will boost the regional market space in the next years. Due to the expansion of the business sector, the bulk of the population in the region is migrating to big cities and places. This has resulted in a high level of product demand for both commercial and residential applications.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market is segmented as follows:

Ceiling Tiles Market: By Material Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Mineral Fiber

Metal

Gypsum

Others

Ceiling Tiles Market: By Property Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Ceiling Tiles Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Non-Residential

Ceiling Tiles Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

