CEDCOSS Named One of the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020.

LUCKNOW, India, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEDCOSS , a leading IT solutions provider, announced that it ranked Number 28 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years.

Simplifying eCommerce with Pride

CEDCOSS, the parent company to CedCommerce, MakeWebBetter, BotMyWork, and MageNative , has been remarkably growing across each frontier - securing the terrific place in the DeloitteTech Awards for the fifth time.

Among notable accolades, CedCommerce, the eCommerce solutions sphere, partnered with Google Shopping, Facebook, and Instagram, bringing commerce and community closer. Moreover, MakeWebBetter, the digital marketing and automation realm, got entitled as " HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner" , becoming the fastest-rising HubSpot Partner Agency in the arena.

CEDCOSS's co-founders, Abhishek Jaiswal, credits the persistent efforts of the workforce for prolific growth over all these years. He shares, "We are truly overwhelmed to have been recognized once again as one of India's fastest-growing technology companies. This couldn't have been possible without the enormous support and hard work of the entire CEDCOSS family.

Notwithstanding his excitement, Himanshu Rauthan adds, "We are proud to be amongst the thought-leaders. Our competitive drive, integrity, and vision for the future propel and strengthens us, and we cannot wait to see where they take us forward."

"Achieving sustained revenue growth of 177% over three years is a tremendous achievement," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner, and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. "It's a re-affirmation of the founder's belief in their company and business model."

About CEDCOSS

Being the catalyst force to eCommerce and technology, CEDCOSS is revolutionizing how people do business online since 2010. With a team of 600+ professionals and a partnership with 50+ industry leaders, CEDCOSS progresses to become a global leader and a one-stop-shop in the digital world.

About Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Program Selection and Qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTI LLP) and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from the internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, "what's different about Deloitte?" the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems, or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it's in the beliefs, behaviors, and a fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity—more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services, yet our shared culture remains the same.

