CDF Corporation exhibiting IBC liners at interpack 2023 Düsseldorf

PLYMOUTH, Mass., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDF Corporation, a global leader in flexible packaging , will display their line of Intermediate Bulk Container solutions in the US Pavilion, Hall 15, booth C38-3 at interpack 2023 Düsseldorf.

Interpack 2023 will be held May 4th through the 10th at the Messe Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany. Interpack brings together the industry's key players in Düsseldorf, Germany, every three years. The interpack alliance extends its reach to other exciting and dynamic sales regions internationally.

Representing CDF Corporation will be Hein Haerinck, Director, Sales & Business Development EMEA & APAC, Ovidiu Ursan, Manager, Sales & Business Development Eastern Europe, and Jay Waltz, Vice President, Sales & Marketing.

CDF IBC Form-Fit liner Bags are designed to ensure the absolute purity of your liquid application while delivering the highest levels of quality and durability. We design and manufacture Intermediate Bulk Container packaging solutions to fit your specific product needs, and customize the fit for any IBC container. We offer a variety of fitments and film choices to ensure your product's integrity and improve efficiencies.

The Air-Assist® was designed with the same benefits as the Form-Fit but with the added advantage of an air bladder to improve product dispensing. Designed for viscous products, the Air-Assist design allows the product to easily dispense while improving evacuation. As the air bladder inflates, the air pushes against the Form-Fit liner, assisting the product evacuation from the bottom fitment, resulting in better product evacuation and less residual product left in the liner. Designed for hands-free dispensing, once the air regulator is attached, the operator may walk away.

CDF has revolutionized bag-in-box packaging with our Cheertainer form-fit design. Our unique design extends product shelf-life, maximizes product evacuation, and preserves the product inside. Our bags range from 4L (0.26 gallons) to 25L (6.6 gallons), offering various film options and dispensing fitments. Putting our design and manufacturing expertise into practice, we work closely with customers creating customizable solutions. We offer engineering support to integrate the bag-in-box solution into your production, including filling options and equipment

About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a global company that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: Deep Draw Vacuum-Forming, Blow Molding, and Heat Sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 1 liter to 1,000 liters in its ISO and SQF certified facilities. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.

